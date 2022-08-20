No single neighborhood of Syracuse stands to feel a greater impact of the changes coming from the tear down of I-81 than the people who live within a short walk of Dr. Martin Luther King school on the southside. The rumble of the traffic on the interstate highway is a constant as travelers pass less than a football field away from the school's front door. Surrounding the school is one of the most impoverished, segregated and forgotten neighborhoods in the nation. One block west is the Central Village housing project. A couple blocks to the north, just past the railroad tracks, sits Pioneer Homes, better known as "The Bricks".

