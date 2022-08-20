ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Vendors make final preparations during final day before 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For some Syracuse neighbors, it feels like the night before Christmas as Wednesday marks the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Vendors were hard at work Tuesday night making their final preparations for the 13-day event. Some vendors say there is some...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Two Cortland factories to close

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
CORTLAND, NY
96.9 WOUR

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
HERKIMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: Auburn Pop Warner Football and Cheer awarded $2,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Auburn Pop Warner Football and Cheer has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The youth athletic group in Auburn is starting them younger than ever, allowing children as young as three years old to join. There has never been as much interest in the Auburn Pop...
AUBURN, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc#Tlc Ambulance Syracuse#Emt
cnycentral.com

Gathering your ideas for new neighborhood connections post I-81: Matt's Memo

No single neighborhood of Syracuse stands to feel a greater impact of the changes coming from the tear down of I-81 than the people who live within a short walk of Dr. Martin Luther King school on the southside. The rumble of the traffic on the interstate highway is a constant as travelers pass less than a football field away from the school's front door. Surrounding the school is one of the most impoverished, segregated and forgotten neighborhoods in the nation. One block west is the Central Village housing project. A couple blocks to the north, just past the railroad tracks, sits Pioneer Homes, better known as "The Bricks".
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months

Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash

Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
SKANEATELES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

CNY Home prices set another record

Median home prices set another record in Central New York for the second consecutive month. The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors says the average price reached $200,000 in July, up 8.1% from last year and broke last month’s record of $195,000. Meanwhile, closed sales continue to fall, down by...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy