Investors Take Bitcoin Off Crypto Exchanges ‘Like Never Before’. A Reason To Cheer?
Arcane Research, a cryptocurrency analysis firm, notes that bitcoin holders have been pulling their BTC off exchanges hysterically in a newly released report. This implies less interest among investors to trade or hold the crypto asset on centralized exchanges. Record Bitcoin Exchange Outflows. Arcane Research took to Twitter to share...
Will Cat Coin Big Eyes Coin Take Over The Dog Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?
Meme coins have become more and more prominent over the years, the same way the cryptocurrency market has. Although not many people know that Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a joke in 2013 between two engineers, Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. Since then, the meme coin has become one of the top ten cryptocurrencies, with a market value of $8.72 billion as of writing. Similar coins have since come out, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) not being far behind one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2020, SHIB, known as “the Dogecoin killer,” ranks 12th with a market cap of $7.06 billion according to Coinmarketcap.
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
Meme Coins Redefined: HUH Token Aims To Overtake DOGE And SHIB In The Race For Utility, Potentially Raising $65 Million In Presale
As we like to refer to them, meme coins are cryptocurrencies created based on viral jokes. Despite their popularity among young and experienced crypto investors, they receive a fair amount of criticism from industry experts. Right now, the challenge is to alter perceptions or make something as amusing as a meme into a wise investment. Crypto enthusiasts must understand how meme coins are changing their fundamentals because social media trends and traders significantly impact the value of these cryptocurrencies.
Hot P2E Game Tamadoge Sells Over Half of Tokens as Presale Races to $7 Million
Tamadoge, an Ethereum based play-to-earn gaming platform is pleased to announce the conclusion of the fourth phase of its TAMA meme coin presale. The event saw it raising a total cumulative sum of $6.5 million according to a recent press release. Tamadoge Records Outstanding Presale Round. Tamadoge has reported a...
“Bitcoin Not Mature Enough To Act As Inflation Hedge” — SkyBridge Capital’s Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, does not think BTC can act as an inflation hedge just yet. Scaramucci is renowned for his bullish opinions on the digital gold. He has not relented in promoting Bitcoin and does not appear to want to stop anytime soon. Regardless, in...
Big Eyes to Triumph Over Ethereum and Solana By Raising $1M in Beta Sale: On Track for $50M
Big Eyes (BIG) has raised a huge $1M in its Beta sale, smashing most presale coins out of the park. This is one of the most exciting Beta sales we’ve seen for years, proving that Big Eyes (BIG) is on its way to being the next big cryptocurrency to hit the ranks – and this is only the beginning! With the rest of its presale still to go, Big Eyes is proving to be a coin worth paying attention to.
Crypto Researcher Points Out Ethereum’s Most Titanic Threat After The Merge
In light of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) Tornado Cash sanctions earlier this month, the crypto community has been rife with speculation about the possibility of Ethereum being censored. With Ethereum’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) just around the corner, crypto...
Current BTC Price Level Has Entered An Attractive Buy Zone According To New Metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading around the $21k zone for a few days now, following a drop from its peak of $24,196 this month. The asset saw a low of $20,776 – its lowest value in 7 days – but has since surged above the $21k mark. Regardless, a recent chart indicates that most long-term holders are currently in loss, but an analyst has identified an attractive buy zone at this stage.
BTC Theft: Here’s How Hackers Stole Millions From A Bitcoin ATM In An Ingenious Move
A group of hackers pilfered bitcoin from an ATM operated by General Bytes. The hackers broke into the servers through a bug that gave them administrator status over the systems. Although crypto scams are declining, hackers are still having a field day in the industry. General Bytes Bitcoin ATMs were...
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Wants Elon Musk to Purchase More Bitcoin
Michael Saylor does not relent in his promotion of Bitcoin. The 57-year-old co-founder of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy remains one of the most prominent Bitcoin maximalists. Recently, Saylor advised billionaire Elon Musk to purchase more BTC as the latter [jokingly] hinted at buying a football club. Michael Saylor wants Musk...
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
Is There a Perfect Strategy for Crypto Investments? Check Out Dual Assets by YouHodler
As any crypto trader or investor may tell you, there are higher than normal risks when it comes to getting into cryptocurrencies. While the chances of making profits do exist, especially through different novel means such as staking, becoming a liquidity provider and other ways, the digital assets are prone to crashing hard as much as they rise in value.
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 15, 2022
LBank Exchange’s weekly report includes a summary of last week’s listings and this week’s exciting new listings. This report gives users more details to help them comprehend these unique opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: VST. Listing date: 15th August. Official Website: http://www.voicestreet.org/. About:. Voice Street...
Highest inflow of digital assets recorded in July; bullish momentum spills into August
The bulls are gradually staging a comeback in the markets following the gloomy days of June. As the bullish momentum persists, recent data has revealed an outstanding record witnessed last month. July saw the most significant volume of flows into digital asset investment products recorded this year. Digital assets investment...
Bitcoin Basher Peter Schiff Pounces Again, Warns BTC Doomed For Another Terrifying Crash
Peter Schiff, one of bitcoin’s most notorious bears, is sticking by his prediction that the benchmark cryptocurrency is on the verge of more bloodletting. You could say the founder, CEO, and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital is a bitcoin perma-bear. Schiff shared his latest apocalyptic prediction on Twitter on August 22.
The Bear Market Is A Breeding Ground For Blockchain Projects
When cryptocurrency markets turn bearish, many people automatically assume the worst. Some even consider it a time when projects stagnate or get abandoned, even though that isn’t necessarily the case. If anything, it is a time during which blockchain projects continue to build and thrive, assuming one looks at the crucial metrics.
What the Tesla 3-for-1 Stock Split Means for Retail Investors
By tomorrows opening bell, Tesla's stock split will be complete, with investors now in possession of three for every one stock they originally owned of the EV maker. Cheddar News breaks down what this means for investors.
GryffinDAO (GDAO) Might Be The Next Big Thing In Crypto World Just As BNB
There are hundreds of different token options available on the cryptocurrency market today. The resulting crypto landscape is becoming more competitive due to the emergence of numerous DeFi projects, NFTs, and other crypto applications. At the same time, new projects entering the market are also becoming more and more fascinating. These new cryptocurrency projects are focused on addressing the needs of specific crypto communities.
CoinLoan is Distributing Special Edition NFTs To Commemorate Its Five Years Of Operation
CoinLoan turns five this year. Since 2017, CoinLoan has experienced rapid growth and amassed a sizable and devoted customer base. CoinLoan is giving away limited edition NFTs as a way of saying thanks to its customers because, without them, the company would not be able to survive. Over the past...
