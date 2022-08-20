Read full article on original website
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition
It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of Chiefs legend Len Dawson
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson just passed away at the age of 87. The tributes have been pouring in from all over, and it’s no surprise to see Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes pay his respects. Mahomes took to Twitter Wednesday morning to honor Dawson:. Patrick Mahomes...
Kirk Cousins fires ‘explosive’ take over criticisms against Vikings offense
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Vikings now that new head coach Kevin O’Connell is in the picture. The Mike Zimmer era has officially ended, and there’s considerable excitement as to what the 37-year-old shot-caller is going to bring to the table for Kirk Cousins and Co.
‘I just don’t care’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets brutally honest at potentially shattering NFL records next season
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 32-25 victory over […] The post The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job – but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The decision isn’t much of a surprise, but there was no official announcement previously made. Mayfield is aiming to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season. Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022 Panthers […] The post Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops assessment on Packers receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers have never been known to use a high draft pick on the wide receiver position. However, they brought in two rookie receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 NFL Draft, using their second-round and fourth-round picks to address the position. The Packers brought in North Dakota State wide receiver Christian […] The post Aaron Rodgers drops assessment on Packers receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season
LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see
The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing fantasy football offenses in the NFL in 2022. After losing Davante Adams during the offseason, there are a plethora of targets to go around. Aaron Rodgers will have to identify a new top weapon within the Packers’ offense, and that could also open the door […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans
The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2022 NFL season under the radar. Part of that is because they are in the same division with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But also, they have without former Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas for essentially two years. He’s been out of sight, out of […] The post Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans
As was the case in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason home win over the Seattle Seahawks, all three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster made the most out of their snaps played in the road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Among them, Kenny Pickett was provided with another chance to impress the Steelers coaching […] The post Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jessie Bates breaks silence on failure to land a long-term contract from Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have finally resolved their contract dispute with Jessie Bates for the 2022 season. The star safety was looking for a long-term deal but instead decided to bite the bullet and play under the franchise tag. Bates said that he thinks this year will be a great chance...
Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for another hopeful Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, but they were dealt a scare in training camp, with star quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing a sudden appendectomy. However, Burrow is now on the mend and it appears he’s very close to getting back on the field in game situations. […] The post Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
