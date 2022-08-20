Read full article on original website
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
andrews.edu
FREE Critter Carnival and Family Fun Day
The annual Eau Claire Pathfinder Critter Carnival will once again be held 2–6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Veterans Park in downtown Eau Claire. The event this year features a FREE inflated slide and bounce house as well as FREE carnival games including face painting, balloon darts and more. Corn dogs, popcorn, hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, watermelon and more will be available for purchase along with fresh homemade bake sale items. Bring your family and enjoy the fun. Donations for the carnival games are accepted but not expected and support the Pathfinder Club’s fundraiser for the International Camporee.
WNDU
Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
WNDU
Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
abc57.com
JT's Tavern in Mishawaka turns around the reputation of its location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- If you’re looking for a new place to enjoy food and drinks, play table games, and listen to live music, you’re in luck because JT’s Tavern wants you to come on in. “We’d really like to fill that local spot where you can just...
22 WSBT
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Will your kids qualify to eat for free at school this year?
Your children are likely back in school by now. Most of our area's school districts have started the new school year. Still, it is not too late to get some of that important paperwork turned in. That includes applying for Free and Reduced meals. Before covid, the National School Lunch...
22 WSBT
Educate. Empower. Elevate.
Indiana Black Expo, Elkhart Chapter, is a voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of youth & families in Indiana. And they have a few exciting events you can take part in this weekend. Here with all the details is Indiana Black Expo President , Robert Taylor. For more information you can visit ElkhartIBE.com or find them on Facebook.
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
22 WSBT
106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home
Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
abc57.com
Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
22 WSBT
Electric vehicle battery plant could bring more than 1600 jobs to St. Joseph County, Ind.
More details have been released on a possible multi-billion-dollar investment for New Carlisle. Ultium Cells LLC representatives spoke at the St. Joseph County Council meeting, outlining their plans for their fourth electric vehicle battery plant. Ultium Cells Pay revealed how many jobs they'd create, what starting wages could be, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Elkhart chassis maker to expand distribution chain
Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc., a manufacturer of axles and chassis for trailer and RV industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc., a national distributor of trailer parts located in Texas. The company will become part of Dexter, a DexKo business unit based in Elkhart. DexKo Global was...
WIBC.com
Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
WNDU
Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
max983.net
Argos Town Council Hears Sign Complaint
Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. During the last meeting of the Argos Town Council, there was an Argos resident that brought up a request to address vulgarity on signs that are being displayed on private property. “I called in a couple days back to complain...
