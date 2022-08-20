The annual Eau Claire Pathfinder Critter Carnival will once again be held 2–6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Veterans Park in downtown Eau Claire. The event this year features a FREE inflated slide and bounce house as well as FREE carnival games including face painting, balloon darts and more. Corn dogs, popcorn, hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, watermelon and more will be available for purchase along with fresh homemade bake sale items. Bring your family and enjoy the fun. Donations for the carnival games are accepted but not expected and support the Pathfinder Club’s fundraiser for the International Camporee.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO