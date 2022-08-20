ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Bandit

Bandit will steal your heart! A good Samaritan found him as a stray and brought him to the shelter. He was adopted and returned when the home was not a good fit. While he likes chasing a ball and exploring our play yards, he adores cuddling and butt scratches, too. He has good leash manners and enjoys long walks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting another 'Pet-A-Palooza'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding a celebration for its furry friends today. It's another "Pet-A-Palooza!" That means it will be an afternoon of music, kids' activities, giveaways, and sweet treats for the animals. It will provide an opportunity to meet the animals that are available for adoption which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even ducks. Pet-A-Palooza takes place from noon until 3 p.m. at HARP's East Side campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Friends honor Youngstown firefighter who saved lives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family honored a Youngstown man as a highly decorated firefighter. Family and friends said Don Wrench was also a motorcycle enthusiast. They celebrated him at the 84th reunion of the Pirate Motorcycle Club. He had been around motorcycles since he was a teen...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County K-9 units get new bullet, stab-proof body armor

Trumbull County K-9 units, Lord and Lincoln, have received bullet and stab-proof vests thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vests were embroidered with the sentiments "in memory of Officer Jason Lagore and K9 Ranger, ODNR." Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe tells...
WFMJ.com

Health care worker rescues toddler from Warren street, mom charged

A home health care worker working in Warren tells police she pulled a three-year-old girl who was wandering alone in the street. A 54-year-old woman working for Akron Children’s Hospital told police she was with a client at a home on the 2200 block of North Feederle SE Monday afternoon when she looked out a window and spotted a little girl alone in the middle of the street.
WARREN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
butlerradio.com

Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend

The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WKBN

Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money

Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Train Station Summer Concert Series Round Two,Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers and The Forty Nineteens Presented by St. Barnabas

(Photo used with permission) (Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver Area Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series at the Beaver Train Station returns Friday Night August 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM. The second in the series of three concerts features features Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers along with the 4019’s straight from California featuring local Monaca native Nick Zeigler on drums. The series is being brought to you in part by The St. Barnanbas Health System and Beaver County Radio. The concert will be held outside and chairs will be provided.
BEAVER, PA
WFMJ.com

Commissioners celebrate 110th anniversary of Mahoning County Courthouse

A special anniversary was celebrated at the Mahoning County Courthouse on Tuesday. It's the 110th anniversary of the historic building, which was first dedicated back in 1911. "With the values and historical preservation that is in this as we look at it, it's back to where it should be in its original state and its original materials," said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

Woman Charged With Biting Kid

A Grove City woman is facing charges after attempting to discipline a child by biting earlier this month. According to Grove City Police, officers assisted Children and Youth Services with a referral check on August 9th for a three-year-old child with a bite on the arm. Police investigated the South...
GROVE CITY, PA
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Teens accused of crashing stolen car into Mill Creek Park stone bridge

Mill Creek Metroparks police are charging two people tracked down after a stolen car caused what police say was major damage to a stone bridge. Witnesses reported that a Mazda crashed near the Birch Hill Cabin Tuesday morning, knocking large blocks from a stone bridge. Police found the damaged car...
