(Photo used with permission) (Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver Area Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series at the Beaver Train Station returns Friday Night August 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM. The second in the series of three concerts features features Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers along with the 4019’s straight from California featuring local Monaca native Nick Zeigler on drums. The series is being brought to you in part by The St. Barnanbas Health System and Beaver County Radio. The concert will be held outside and chairs will be provided.

BEAVER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO