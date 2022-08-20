Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Maine agency that guarantees right to counsel for the poor says it can no longer do so
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Commission on Indigent Legal Services is sounding the alarm that it urgently needs more funding to provide lawyers for all criminal defendants who cannot afford one. Maine is the only state that does not employ public defenders, instead relying on a network of private...
penbaypilot.com
Maine State Library launches Bendable Maine
A full year in the making, Bendable Maine allows state residents of all ages and backgrounds to easily discover content that is just right for them and then acquire new knowledge and skills through online courses as well as local, in-person learning opportunities. In most cases, content on the platform maine.bendable.com is free for the end user.
penbaypilot.com
Hey Cindy Adams!!
Having just read Cindy Adam’s Page 6 review of her recent trip to Maine in the New York Post I couldn’t help but see the similarities of my trip to New York City. I had gone to NYC for a job interview, my very first solo trip to the Big Apple. Everyone had said I would just be amazed at the tall buildings, the amount of people there were and how expensive everything was. Boy, they were right! After a $55 cab ride to Time’s Square, I was met with a sensory overload of massive jumbotrons flashing their neon ads and breaking news from all over the world. By the way, not something you see in Maine every day. Nothing like the days I remember sitting in the backseat of my parent’s station wagon getting super excited to see the bank clock in Portland. It meant we were almost to the Maine Mall where we would eventually get to eat at the Western Sizzler buffet.
wgan.com
Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides
The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
The Rockland Public Library introduces Bendable Maine
The Rockland Public Library is pleased to introduce Bendable Maine, a robust learning marketplace, in partnership with the Maine State Library. Bendable Maine allows residents of all ages and backgrounds to easily discover and access content that is just right for them on a wide variety of subjects and then acquire new knowledge and skills through online courses as well as local, in-person learning opportunities.
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 24 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27
There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fact-checking Maine's candidates for governor
MAINE, USA — Maine Democrats are calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage in a new video. The two-and-a-half-minute video shows LePage making claims that Maine Dems say are not true. NEWS CENTER Maine decided to verify these claims independently. Sources: Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the...
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
penbaypilot.com
Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running
Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
mainepublic.org
Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states
Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine reaches ‘point of failure,’ seeks $62.1M for indigent public defense
MAINE, USA — The commission that oversees legal services for criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers voted Monday to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year, more than double what the state currently spends, to respond to what several officials described as a system in crisis.
mainepublic.org
Commission head warns low-income Maine defendants could go unrepresented as attorney roster shrinks
The number of lawyers in Maine willing to represent low-income clients continues to decline at an alarming rate, prompting the head of the agency that oversees the network to warn that it can no longer guarantee a lawyer for all defendants. Maine is the only state that relies entirely on...
Financial Website Says 48 States are Better to Retire in Than Maine
If you are thinking about retiring in Maine, you may want to think again...at least according to personal finance website. Bankrate.com, an online consumer financial services company released its annual list of best and worst state to retire. Coming in at a lowly 49th ranking is our wonderful state of Maine. The ranking means that Alaska (ranked 50th) is the only state listed a worse place to retire.
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
WMTW
How you can get free CNA training in Maine
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
WGME
Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
NY Post Columnist Pokes Fun at Maine for Having Fat Asses and No Fashion
It's entirely possible that by the time you read this, you've already laid your eyes on longtime NY Post gossiper Cindy Adams' latest column about her monumental trip to Maine. If you haven't journeyed into that article, prepare yourself for the print version of someone who thinks they're super funny at a party while everyone just can't wait for them to leave. Her column is clearly written on a 1st grade level, and while it would be safe to say it's a pile of word vomit, it really reads more like a word fart that dusted a page and the NY Post printed it.
penbaypilot.com
Trekkers to help young people ‘Get Into Nature’
ROCKLAND — Local youth mentoring organization, Trekkers, joins the “Get Into Nature” initiative as one of several programs supported by the National Recreation Foundation made possible by the generous support of Tom’s of Maine. The goal of the three-year, $3 million Get Into Nature initiative, which started in 2021, is to provide funding for outdoor recreation projects aimed at giving children everywhere equitable access to nature, like Trekkers.
Comments / 1