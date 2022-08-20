ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
WESTBROOK, ME
mainepublic.org

Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states

Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Health
State
Indiana State
Portland, ME
Government
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Scarborough, ME
WMTW

How you can get free CNA training in Maine

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running

Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
boothbayregister.com

Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27

There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Q97.9

A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine

You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Anthem Blue Cross#Maine Medical Center
WGME

Gas dropping below $4 in parts of Maine

Gas prices are getting closer to falling below $4 a gallon on average in Maine. In fact, in some places they already are like at Dunstan's Corner in Scarborough where gas is going for $3.96 a gallon. On average in Maine, AAA a says gas is going for about $4.14...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter

For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine fell somewhat Sunday. The Maine CDC says 135 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s a decrease of seven from Saturday. 20 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday. Four people are on ventilators. On Saturday morning, the Maine...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
94.9 HOM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Some Maine communities break rainfall records

Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter

DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
DEXTER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy