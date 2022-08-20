Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Where New York State Landed On The List Of Best States To Live In
Where do you think New York landed on the list of best states to live in? New York State often gets a bad wrap for one reason or another, but is it actually deserved? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best states to live in and you might be surprised where New York landed on it.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For New York Retirement
The state of New York has many claims to fame, including The Big Apple, Wall Street, and the Statue of Liberty. However, retirees forget about the small-town ambiance found in upstate New York and even the southern part of the state. Some of the most charming towns on the east coast can be found in the third most populous state in the country. Let’s talk about some of the best small towns in New York for retirement living!
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state
Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
newyorkupstate.com
NY state primary roundup: Nadler tops Maloney; GOP, Dems split special elections
New York — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees...
mynbc5.com
New York State's second primary is underway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Election 2022: Your guide to voting in Central New York’s primary for Congress, NY senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Central New Yorkers will vote Tuesday in primary elections for Congress and the state Senate, setting up some key matchups for the general election in November. It will be the second primary election of the summer, the result of a redistricting process that caused a delay...
Harold S. Cole
PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
cityandstateny.com
Top 60 New York State Lobbyists 2022
Hospitals shaping the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Casino companies pushing for a lucrative expansion into the New York City area. Real estate developers seeking to move forward with major land use projects. What these efforts – and countless others – have in common is that they’re driven at least...
stonybrook.edu
Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
Jalopnik
New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024
New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
wabcradio.com
Hochul Says Zeldin, Molinaro, Don’t Have “New York Values”
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Ahead of Tuesday’s primary results — New York Governor Kathy Hochul knocked her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin and congressional candidate Marc Molinaro for not reflecting the values of most New Yorkers when it comes to labor, environmental, LGBTQ+ and abortion rights — saying they belong in Florida.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0