ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons hope they are a good match. The Falcons needed a quarterback after cutting ties with the longtime face of the franchise, Matt Ryan. Enter Mariota, who needed a place to jump-start a career that hasn’t come close to meeting expectations since he was picked No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft. He last started a game in 2019 but remains confident in his ability to lead a team to success.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO