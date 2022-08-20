ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 14

George
3d ago

You can thank peoples entitled attitude, me first, get out of my way attitudes. Lack of training and in general,, nowadays people are just mad at the world and driving gives them a sense of power.

Reply(2)
17
Robert Short
3d ago

Yeah it's called cell phones and cars with too many gadgets in them, which results in people not paying attention

Reply
9
Joe Bloe
2d ago

no S__t, if wasn't for all the Illegals in the Country that Can't read or speak English 90% of the problems here wouldn't be an Issue.

Reply
3
Related
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
BGR.com

Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
CARS
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Faces Problem With Bronco

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
CARS
IFLScience

New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate

A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
Freethink

Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA

A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Crash Tests#Washington Dc#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa#Drive
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
TechCrunch

Human drivers in UK won’t be liable for accidents when vehicle is self-driving

The British government unveiled the roadmap over the weekend, announcing $119 million in funding for AV projects and an additional $41 million for research to support safety and new legislation. The roadmap stated that new legislation will build on existing laws and state that manufacturers are responsible for the actions...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
Boston

Why is my 7-year-old vehicle using so much oil?

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader who’s adding oil at an alarming rate. Q. I am hoping you can shed some light on a problem I am having with my 2015 Volvo S60 T5 with 67,500 miles. The car is using approximately one to one-and-a-half quarts of oil every 1,000 to 1,500 miles. I have read some horror stories about having to replace the entire engine or pistons and rings, etc. I love the car and have had all maintenance done as suggested by Volvo.
CARS
RideApart

Is Honda’s ATC 250R Truly The World’s Most Dangerous Vehicle?

Have you ever ridden a Honda ATC 250R? No? Consider yourself lucky. Yes? Well, be glad you’re still around. Big Red introduced the ATC 250R as the first high-performance three-wheeled ATV in 1981. Stuffed with an air-cooled, 248cc two-stroke single, the thumper would earn liquid cooling and a reduced 246cc capacity by 1985. The ATC underwent two massive updates during that four-year period, earning Pro-Link suspension, fuel delivery tweaks, and a six-speed gearbox in the process.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Has A New Recall - 2017-2019 Impreza For Faulty Headlights

Subaru has a new recall. The 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza models have faulty headlights. Here is what owners need to know. Subaru of America has a new recall for the Impreza compact car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall of 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza models with faulty headlights. Here is what owners need to know.
CARS
Fast Company

This is why electric vehicles are stuck in neutral

Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are projected to reach 40 million by the end of 2030. Coupled with The White House’s target that 50% of new U.S. car sales must be zero emission by the end of the decade, the industry needs to rapidly scale to achieve these milestones. However, before the global acceleration to the EV future can be realized, there are some fundamental challenges to overcome.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

134K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy