Saint Paul, MN

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280.

The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.

No one else was injured, state patrol says.

The man's identity will be released at a later date.

The state patrol says 25-year-old Donald Hutton was driving eastbound on the freeway at 3:28 a.m. Saturday when he drove into the median and struck the guardrail near Highway 280. He then got out of the vehicle and entered the lanes of traffic when he was struck by several vehicles and killed. No other injuries were reported.
