Matthew Timothy Harper
4d ago
And Mrs Cheney should shut her pie hole. and the people of Wyoming should demand she be remanded to her state office and removed from Washington DC as she no longer represents the interests of Wyoming or its constituents. As for "WOKE" being a four letter word, that's because it is. It's also a poison that infects the populace based on theories, half truths, and outright lies that preaches racism and defacation of historical truth to the detriment of the learned, and those wishing to gain knowledge of the past so as not to repeat it.
Repub&DemBothSuck!
4d ago
I will NEVER vote for a candidate that doesn't recognize a woman's right to bodily autonomy! I don't care which party they belong to!
POLITICO
A good night to be backed by establishment Dems
The big winners coming out of yesterday’s primaries: Rep. Jerry Nadler, who walloped fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the Manhattan district they got squeezed into. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who decisively defeated a primary challenger after roiling his fellow Democrats in a redistricting fight. The DCCC, which can use a special election victory by Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan to reset campaign narratives this fall. Here’s where we are the morning after New York’s second primary:
Carl Paladino loses House bid to N.Y. GOP chair in closely watched race
Nick Langworthy, the chairman of the New York GOP, bested Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino in a western New York primary brawl that doubled as a proxy battle between some of the state's most influential Republicans, NBC News projects. The primary for New York’s redrawn 23rd Congressional District, spanning the Buffalo...
Gen-Z activist and 2020 election skeptic among Florida primary winners
Maxwell Alejandro Frost is just one of more than a dozen candidates who are poised to head to Congress after Tuesday’s primaries.
nystateofpolitics.com
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in N.Y.'s 23rd district primary
New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy defeated Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino in the Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports. Why it matters: The result is something of a loss for the "Ultra MAGA" wing of the Republican party and a...
Dan Goldman wins free-for-all New York House seat
The former federal prosecutor unseated Rep. Mondaire Jones and edged out top competitor Yuh-Line Niou, a state assemblymember.
biztoc.com
DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries
Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
NBC News
Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election
It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
POLITICO
‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
DeSantis has his November opponent: Ex-Gov. Crist
Crist defeated state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Primary Results: Riley Defeats Cheney in NY-19 Democratic Race
Endicott native Josh Riley has defeated Dutchess County businesswoman Jamie Cheney to win the Democratic nomination in the newly-configured 19th Congressional District. Preliminary results showed Riley with 63 percent of the vote to Cheney's 37 percent. Riley will face Republican Marc Molinaro in the November general election. Ulster County Executive...
Why New York Democrats can’t agree on bail reform
America looks to New York as the proving ground for criminal justice reforms — and sees a moderate mayor at war with his own party.
POLITICO
Power politics in the Golden State
DIABLO IN THE DETAILS: The future of California’s last operating nuclear power plant is melting down climate talks at the end of the legislative session. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the Legislature to help extend its life beyond 2025 as the state tries to avoid rolling power outages as it contends with extreme heat and drought. But the governor is facing opposition from some environmentalists and Assembly Democrats who are circulating an alternative proposal to instead spend the money on transmission lines and renewable energy.
nypressnews.com
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
mynbc5.com
New York State's second primary is underway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
Newsom's dodge on safe injection sites in California adds to speculation about his ambition
The rejection of a progressive bill fuels new White House speculation.
erienewsnow.com
Langworthy Declares Victory In Neck-And-Neck GOP Primary Race For Congress
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – Nick Langworthy declared victory in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for Congress, in what was a tight primary race to make the general election ballot this fall. The New York State Republican Party Chairman made the announcement just before midnight...
biztoc.com
As U.S. midterms loom, New York race tests abortion's sway with voters
WOODSTOCK, N.Y. - Democrat Pat Ryan did not mince words in laying out his version of the stakes in Tuesday's New York state special congressional election, telling supporters that Republican attacks on abortion are contributing to an "existential" threat to U.S. democracy. "This is not the country I fought to...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Quintessential American suburb’ Long Island could reveal national House landscape
Decisions to run for other office and retirements have led to more competitive primaries and races on Long Island than in recent memory, according to Larry Levy, executive dean of Hofstra’s National Center for Suburban Studies. Levy told Capital Tonight that the road to the House of Representatives majority...
