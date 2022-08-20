ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Matthew Timothy Harper
4d ago

And Mrs Cheney should shut her pie hole. and the people of Wyoming should demand she be remanded to her state office and removed from Washington DC as she no longer represents the interests of Wyoming or its constituents. As for "WOKE" being a four letter word, that's because it is. It's also a poison that infects the populace based on theories, half truths, and outright lies that preaches racism and defacation of historical truth to the detriment of the learned, and those wishing to gain knowledge of the past so as not to repeat it.

Repub&DemBothSuck!
4d ago

I will NEVER vote for a candidate that doesn't recognize a woman's right to bodily autonomy! I don't care which party they belong to!

A good night to be backed by establishment Dems

The big winners coming out of yesterday’s primaries: Rep. Jerry Nadler, who walloped fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the Manhattan district they got squeezed into. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who decisively defeated a primary challenger after roiling his fellow Democrats in a redistricting fight. The DCCC, which can use a special election victory by Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan to reset campaign narratives this fall. Here’s where we are the morning after New York’s second primary:
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York

New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in N.Y.'s 23rd district primary

New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy defeated Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino in the Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports. Why it matters: The result is something of a loss for the "Ultra MAGA" wing of the Republican party and a...
DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries

Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election

It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Power politics in the Golden State

DIABLO IN THE DETAILS: The future of California’s last operating nuclear power plant is melting down climate talks at the end of the legislative session. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the Legislature to help extend its life beyond 2025 as the state tries to avoid rolling power outages as it contends with extreme heat and drought. But the governor is facing opposition from some environmentalists and Assembly Democrats who are circulating an alternative proposal to instead spend the money on transmission lines and renewable energy.
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
New York State's second primary is underway

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
