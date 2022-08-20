Individuals are invited to attend a two-day immersive experience in Western Iowa to see firsthand how agriculture has evolved. The event is called Evolution of The Heartland and takes place next week, starting on Wednesday, August 31. The Manning Hausbarn Heritage Park is excited to host this premiere agritourism event. This experience will showcase the heart of America’s rural communities, the evolution of agriculture, and the advancements in rural Iowa, especially within agriculture. Participants can travel from the Des Moines area on Windstar buses or drive to Manning for a fun-filled day of immersive rural Iowa tours. The cost to attend the event is $50 and includes transportation, lunch, a t-shirt, drink tickets, and more. To register and learn more details, individuals can visit germanhausbarn.com.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO