WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
WVU plans Reynolds Hall grand opening on Friday, Aug. 26
MORGANTOWN — WVU will hold a grand opening for the new Reynolds Hall on Friday. The Dominion Post file photo Built on the site of the old Stansbury Hall, Reynolds will be the new hom. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
United Way going to ‘Change the Game’
The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties will be kicking off its 2023 campaign next month. This year’s campaign co-chairs are Brooke Brown, Amanda Mazey, Kate Covich and Lindsay H. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
Daily Athenaeum
World of Wings welcomes WVU students
Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
The Dominion Post
Edward Woods
Edward Woods, 70, of Waynesburg Pa., was promoted to Heaven to be with his Savior on Aug. 18, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center with his family by his side. Ed was born in Morgantown on Aug. 29, 1951, to the late Gerald and B. Louise Sollars Woods. Ed served...
The Dominion Post
James Bowser
James Stephen Bowser, 72, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home. James was born on Nov. 20, 1949, the son of the late Cecil and Jamin Bowser. James worked in WVU hospital maintenance for 43 years, and he also sold tickets for the WVU football and basketball games. In his free time, James enjoyed going to car shows, yard sales, watching sports and spending time with his family.
The Dominion Post
Anthony Pikulski
Anthony “Tony” Joseph Pikulski Jr., 69, of Triune — Morgantown, passed Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022. Tony was born in Uniontown, Pa. to the late Anthony J. Pikulski Sr. and Patricia Louise Burke Pikulski on May 13, 1953. Tony grew up in Footedale, Pa. He was raised...
Mon readies for first day of school
Those Bluebird buses are back on the road this morning in Monongalia County. Today is the first day of school in Mon, with 11,470 students, according to the most-recent enrollment numbers. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Hilma Barlow
Mrs. Hilma Dixon Barlow, 97, of Kingwood, took her last breath on this earth Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born in Masontown, on Sept. 6, 1924. The daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Eileen (White) Dixon. Hilma was an energetic, happy and active dear lady. She was a...
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
WDTV
Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years. It’s been two years since the taste of Morgantown returned because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They returned for the 12th time and the first time at Mylan park. The event is family friendly and raises funds to support the American Red Cross.
WDTV
Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVIHF Lineup to Feature Entertainers New to Festival Stage and Mainstays that Mean Tradition
The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is known for the upbeat, free entertainment brought to the streets of downtown Clarksburg. This year’s festival will run Sept. 2-4 and will feature local, regional, and national talent. We have four shows coming from out of town; two have been here at...
The Dominion Post
Billie Slussar
Billie Dove Slussar, 94, of Morgantown, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Covenant EMC, 802 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, with Pastors Nate Williamson and Sean Wightman officiating.
The Dominion Post
John Jennings
John R. Jennings passed away at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., on July 1, 2022. John was born in Morgantown, but called many places home over the years, most recently residing in Orange, Va. He attended Morgantown High School and West Virginia University. John flew his solo flight at Morgantown Municipal Airport on his 16th birthday, igniting a lifelong love of aviation.
Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV
You’ve decorated with seasonal decor and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe..fall is officially in the air! Not only is the weather getting crisp, but festivals are underway, and you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you turn. No matter where the country roads take you,...
Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
