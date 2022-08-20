Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
Police: 3 injured, 45 casings found after group shoots up Franklinton home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a group fired multiple gunshots at a Franklinton residence Tuesday. The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue. Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in their leg and transported...
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
Child struck by car in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
Police: Picketers shot at outside Columbus school
Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.
One in custody for questioning after shooting outside Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Hilltop where they say at least nine shots were fired overnight Wednesday. At around 1:30 a.m., police went to the Mobil Mart gas station on West Broad Street where they say the shooting occurred. CPD state that shots were […]
myfox28columbus.com
Marysville student in custody after bringing stolen gun on school bus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Marysville student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun on the school bus. The Marysville Police Department responded to the report of a recovered handgun at Bunsold Middle School around 7:15 a.m. Witnesses overheard a student talking about having a...
Columbus police officer fires gun during pursuit of 2 suspects in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer fired his weapon during a foot pursuit of two suspects Monday evening in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to an apartment building in the 3600 block of Eakin Road just before 9 p.m. following reports of a disturbance involving multiple people with firearms.
Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
Police: Women stole from Old Navy at Easton three separate times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking to identify two women who they say have stolen merchandise from an Old Navy on three separate occasions. Police state that both women went to the Old Navy at the Easton Town Center three times in July and filled tote bags with products without paying for them. […]
Columbus man pleads guilty to shooting woman driving on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man charged with shooting a woman while she was driving on I-71 has pled guilty. Jordan Slocum, 30, pled guilty Monday to attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head while she was driving him on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, on April 16 […]
Man accused of stealing $1.3K diamond ring from Macy’s at Tuttle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from the Macy’s at Tuttle Crossing on the west side. CPD says on May 13, the man asked a jewelry department employee to try on a $1,300 diamond ring. With the ring on his finger, the suspect ran […]
BCI: Thousands of guns, ammunition found on property involved in deadly standoff near Columbus
KNOX COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has provided an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers near Columbus. According to a release, the shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours Friday into Saturday morning between two people — Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53 — and officers.
Man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side. A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a […]
Columbus Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
sunny95.com
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
myfox28columbus.com
Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
