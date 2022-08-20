Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Narrowly Upholds Vicious Dog Designation At Monday’s Meeting
By a vote of 4-2, the Carroll City Council narrowly upheld a vicious animal designation for a Carroll family’s dog at last night’s (Monday) meeting. The designation for Groot, the lab-Catahoula mix owned by Jared and Sadie Hansen, stems from an Aug. 3 incident in the 800 block of Capistrano Avenue. Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke outlines the circumstances that led to the vicious animal designation.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County
A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
1380kcim.com
Fire Destroys Residential Utility Shed Monday Night In Carroll
A residential utility shed in Carroll was deemed a total loss after a backyard fire spread to the nearby structure. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Boylan Avenue at approximately 8:19 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the shed to be ablaze, but crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, the department was only on the scene for about 20 minutes. The fire destroyed the shed and its contents, but no other damage was reported.
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
theperrynews.com
Jefferson woman arrested for assault, Jefferson man for lying to cops
A Jefferson woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 15 incident in which she allegedly assaulted officers of the Jefferson Police Department and resisted arrest, and a Jefferson man was arrested for allegedly lying to police about the woman’s whereabouts. Hayley Lynn Brown, 29, of 511 N....
1380kcim.com
Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday
Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
KCCI.com
Man speaks out after witnessing man fall three stories onto concrete from a Court Avenue bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — "I don't want to ever have to experience that again. I've been a security officer for 22 years, that takes the cake for me," said Jared O'Hara, who saw a man fall from three stories high earlySaturday morning. The incident took place in the Court...
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll
No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
KCCI.com
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Denies The Alley Vacation Request
The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved to follow the planning and zoning recommendation of denying the alley vacation request on 103 Northeast 4th Street. After a public hearing, they approved the Urban Renewal Plan, projects and an ordinance to provide for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the Panora Housing Renewal Area.
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
iheart.com
Construction Project Scheduled in Grimes Thursday
(Grimes, IA) -- A large concrete pour near Heritage Elementary in Grimes is scheduled for Thursday morning as part of a project from the Wastewater Reclamation Authority. The city has given permission to start the concrete pour at 5:30am Thursday. Grimes is connecting to the Wastewater Reclamation Authority, which will then take over sewage treatment. The entire project is scheduled to be complete in December of next year.
KCCI.com
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
1380kcim.com
The Lake View City Council Was Awarded A Grant At Monday’s Meeting
At their meeting on Monday, the Lake View City Council learned they were awarded a grant from the Federal Economic Development Administration. City Administrator Scott Peterson says this grant will help them put a water main from the water tower to the EVAPCO sight in Lake View. Peterson adds the...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group
A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
1380kcim.com
MidwayUSA Grant Helps CASS Program Build New Home Range In Carroll; Donations Still Needed To Finish Project
A local youth competitive shooting club will soon have a new home to practice and host meets thanks to a grant from the MidwayUSA Foundation. Carroll Action Shooting Sports (CASS) is a 501(c)(3) organization that competes in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP), which consists of athletes shooting steel targets using rifles or pistols for speed and accuracy. Currently, they practice on the 100-yard range near the Carroll County Landfill but will soon have a space specifically designed for competitions on Kittyhawk Avenue. CASS Treasurer Shari Stypa says there are only a handful of competition-ready ranges in Iowa, but the $6,425 grant received earlier this year will add Carroll to that shortlist.
