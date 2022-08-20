ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lowest-paying jobs in Ohio

Lowest-paying jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to avoid if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It does not include estimated annual wages for actors, musicians, singers, entertainers, performers, sports workers, and non-radio disc jockeys.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Golden Reserve helps retirees conquer the retirement mountain

Once you’re in retirement, if you’re doing the same things that got you to retirement, it could cost you big!. Phil Huff is a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus area retirement planning firm that helps people in or nearing retirement. He discusses the ways retirees are missing...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

CCS students will be able to pick up meals, despite teachers strike

If Columbus City Schools teachers remain on strike Wednesday and beyond, school buildings will be closed. But students can still pick up "grab and go" meals at 25 locations. Sites will be open from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm weekdays beginning August 24th. Parents can choose between hot and cold meals, and can get both lunch and breakfast for the following day.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
PATASKALA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk said....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Doggy Daycares In Columbus

A busy work schedule can be tough on our pets. Dogs especially struggle with separation anxiety and a lack of positive stimulation while we’re away from home. That’s where Doggy Daycare comes in. Even if you’re still working from home but you’re just hoping to offer your pup...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Parents worry about virtual learning following teachers' strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After Columbus Education Association members voted to strike, parents are making decisions about what to do when virtual learning starts on Wednesday. "We’re the community," said Deanna Purcell, a mom of 12th, 7th, 3rd, and 1st graders. "It takes a village." To show their...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
COLUMBUS, OH

