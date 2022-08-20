Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Man who shoots at officers arrested on three counts of attempted 1st degree murder, BRPD says
A man has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he fired at officers who were responding to a call Monday morning about his threatening behavior, Baton Rouge Police said. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street shortly before 3 a.m....
theadvocate.com
1 dead in daylight shooting in violence-stricken area near Plank Road: "This has to stop"
One person is dead and another seriously injured after a mid-day shooting on Madison Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said the coroner's office was dispatched to the scene of the incident in the 2800 block of Madison Ave. The other victim was in "serious to critical condition," an Emergency Medical Services spokesperson said.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in fatal hit and run
A local man has been arrested in connection with an August 14 fatal hit-and-run crash. Breaux Bridge Police say they arrested Ryan Robicheaux, 42, and booked him with hit-and-run driving with a death. The crash claimed the life of Camille Angelle, 42. Police were called to the 900 block of...
theadvocate.com
Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera
A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
theadvocate.com
State Rep. Larry Selders arrested, cited for DWI early Sunday, State Police say
State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested early Sunday and cited for driving while impaired, Louisiana State Police said. Troopers said they saw Selders speeding in a 2018 Dodge Challenger and producing burnouts around 2 a.m. on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive. A burnout happens when the vehicle is stationary but the wheels are spinning, causing the rubber on the tires to heat up, melt and create smoke.
theadvocate.com
Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers
A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
theadvocate.com
BRPD opens internal probe following video of police only detaining Black men in downtown fight
Baton Rouge Police officials opened an internal affairs investigation, the agency said Monday, after video spread on social media showing officers handcuffing two Black men, after tasing one, following a fight among several Black and White men in a popular downtown nightlife area. Apparently filmed from the balcony of a...
theadvocate.com
Her boyfriend strangled her in front of her kids. Police are on alert for stories like hers.
Erica Washington had been strangled by her long-term boyfriend before. It was something she said she had learned, in time, "to forget and forgive." This time felt different. She had been sitting outside her apartment, smoking a cigarette alone the night of May 1. Her four children were tucked in bed.
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Deyvin Martinez, 26, 2666 Barber St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, aggravated...
theadvocate.com
Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting
Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road on Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds in a Waffle House parking lot. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Police say two groups of young men began arguing in...
theadvocate.com
Attorney sued over records seeks dismissal, says Lafayette 'sued the wrong party'
A Lafayette attorney who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records said in court filings the lawsuit should be dismissed because he is not the custodian of the public records requested from City Court. LCG sued Gary McGoffin Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law...
theadvocate.com
Passenger dies, driver goes to hospital in Airline Highway one-car crash, BRPD says
The passenger in a speeding vehicle that crashed on Airline Highway died and the driver was sent to the hospital in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday night, Baton Rouge Police said. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m., when the driver traveling south on Airline at high speeds lost control of his...
theadvocate.com
Waffle House buys land in Baton Rouge. See where it will build its 18th location.
Waffle House bought a .6 acre tract on West Lee Drive, midway between Nicholson and Burbank drives for $455,000. The beloved 24-hour diner bought the land in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Courvest LLC, a group made up of the family of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
theadvocate.com
Spectrum to offer gigabit broadband to 309 locations in St. Landry Parish
A national internet provider will launch gigabit broadband 309 businesses and homes in St. Landry Parish. Spectrum, the trade name for Charter Communications, landed a $1.45 million grant from the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas lacking the high-speed connections, company officials announced Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
State Superintendent Cade Brumley gets favorable job review from education board
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who has been on the job for 26 months, said Wednesday he got a favorable job review from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Brumley made the comment after BESE emerged from a nearly two-hour, closed door session to discuss the superintendent's...
theadvocate.com
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
theadvocate.com
Riding out a hurricane: Building for first responders will be able to withstand 250 mph winds
Once it's finished, 250 mph winds could hit this building on Harding Boulevard and the people inside would be just fine. Then, when the winds die down, they could go out and save everybody else. The $6.6 million Parish Safe Room and Training Center will be nestled between the Mayor's...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake Health picks Oklahoma hospital official as next president
A longtime Oklahoma hospital official has been picked to serve as president of Our Lady of the Lake Health and lead the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. Charles L. "Chuck" Spicer Jr., who has served as president and CEO of OU Medicine in...
theadvocate.com
BESE backs new standards for young learners over objections of key leaders
Early childhood education advocates won a surprise victory Tuesday when the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to adopt new early learning standards for young children despite criticism that the benchmarks are politicized. The revisions won approval from BESE on a 8-2 vote over opposition from state Superintendent...
