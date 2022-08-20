ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in fatal hit and run

A local man has been arrested in connection with an August 14 fatal hit-and-run crash. Breaux Bridge Police say they arrested Ryan Robicheaux, 42, and booked him with hit-and-run driving with a death. The crash claimed the life of Camille Angelle, 42. Police were called to the 900 block of...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera

A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

State Rep. Larry Selders arrested, cited for DWI early Sunday, State Police say

State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested early Sunday and cited for driving while impaired, Louisiana State Police said. Troopers said they saw Selders speeding in a 2018 Dodge Challenger and producing burnouts around 2 a.m. on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive. A burnout happens when the vehicle is stationary but the wheels are spinning, causing the rubber on the tires to heat up, melt and create smoke.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Deyvin Martinez, 26, 2666 Barber St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, aggravated...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting

Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road on Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds in a Waffle House parking lot. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Police say two groups of young men began arguing in...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Spectrum to offer gigabit broadband to 309 locations in St. Landry Parish

A national internet provider will launch gigabit broadband 309 businesses and homes in St. Landry Parish. Spectrum, the trade name for Charter Communications, landed a $1.45 million grant from the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas lacking the high-speed connections, company officials announced Tuesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

BESE backs new standards for young learners over objections of key leaders

Early childhood education advocates won a surprise victory Tuesday when the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to adopt new early learning standards for young children despite criticism that the benchmarks are politicized. The revisions won approval from BESE on a 8-2 vote over opposition from state Superintendent...
LOUISIANA STATE

