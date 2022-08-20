ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

trussvilletribune.com

Grandview Freestanding ER Department under construction in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville. The FSED is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

State of emergency declared in Pelham over Travelodge

PELHAM– A state of emergency was issued Thursday, Aug. 11 2022 in Pelham over Travelodge located at 410 Oak Mountain Circle. The city of Pelham Fire Marshal ordered a closure of the premise on Friday, Aug. 12 after an inspection revealed conditions of the area required closure immediately. The...
PELHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How to Contact Every Elected Official, Agency in Birmingham and Jefferson County

Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. Jefferson County Commission. District 1: Lashunda...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay City Council Observes Alopecia Awareness

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — In a short and sweet city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Clay City Council read a proclamation officially observing alopecia awareness. At the suggestion of a local resident, City Manager Ronnie Dixon read Proclamation 2022-04, designating September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia Areata […]
CLAY, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

BJCC working to ensure City Walk remains pristine and safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features. City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two bodies found in vacant Birmingham lot

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A pair of bodies was found Tuesday morning, August 23, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday. The remains were found in a vacant lot on the 500 block of Cambridge Street. One body was identified as male, while the other was identified as female. Their identities are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road

By Crystal McGough Trussville — Ford Fitts and Carter Irmscher, of Streamline Development, spoke to the Trussville City Council during the pre-council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to request a sales tax revenue partnership for a proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road. “It’s the vacant PNC Bank,” Fitts said. “We currently have it under […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man dies in single-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the identity of a Bessemer man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Monday, August 22. Paul Antonio Williams was killed as a result of an accident that took place around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer. He […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody Council approves joining Janssen, McKesson opioid settlements

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a short meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, the Moody City Council passed two resolutions authorizing them to enter into settlements related to what was called the “opioid crisis.” Moody joins other municipalities in settlements against the Janssen and McKesson pharmaceutical companies in regard to the manufacture […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road

By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic.  Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
