wbrc.com
Ambulance service provider speaks out about Jefferson County 911 services
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we told you about an independent study that called Jefferson County’s 9-1-1 system “chaotic.”. This study came out after many of you voiced concerns about long wait times for ambulances, and in some cases, no ambulance service at all. The bulk...
trussvilletribune.com
Grandview Freestanding ER Department under construction in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville. The FSED is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha...
wbrc.com
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
Shelby Reporter
State of emergency declared in Pelham over Travelodge
PELHAM– A state of emergency was issued Thursday, Aug. 11 2022 in Pelham over Travelodge located at 410 Oak Mountain Circle. The city of Pelham Fire Marshal ordered a closure of the premise on Friday, Aug. 12 after an inspection revealed conditions of the area required closure immediately. The...
birminghamtimes.com
How to Contact Every Elected Official, Agency in Birmingham and Jefferson County
Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. Jefferson County Commission. District 1: Lashunda...
Clay City Council Observes Alopecia Awareness
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — In a short and sweet city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Clay City Council read a proclamation officially observing alopecia awareness. At the suggestion of a local resident, City Manager Ronnie Dixon read Proclamation 2022-04, designating September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia Areata […]
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
Bessemer Mayor Ken Gulley wins fourth term following Tuesday’s municipal election
Results from unofficial numbers show close to 92 percent of the precincts reporting that Gulley won by about 59 percent of the vote.
wbrc.com
BJCC working to ensure City Walk remains pristine and safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features. City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.
wbrc.com
DEA says fentanyl continues driving overdose deaths in Jefferson County, across the country
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the country and right here in Jefferson County, overdose deaths are rising every year. The Drug Enforcement Administration says the primary driver of the deadly trend is fentanyl, calling it the “single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”. Sunday, Aug. 21 marks...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
Two bodies found in vacant Birmingham lot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A pair of bodies was found Tuesday morning, August 23, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday. The remains were found in a vacant lot on the 500 block of Cambridge Street. One body was identified as male, while the other was identified as female. Their identities are […]
Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road
By Crystal McGough Trussville — Ford Fitts and Carter Irmscher, of Streamline Development, spoke to the Trussville City Council during the pre-council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to request a sales tax revenue partnership for a proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road. “It’s the vacant PNC Bank,” Fitts said. “We currently have it under […]
‘It’s the people’s money’: Clay Council passes ordinance to cut grocery tax
By Hannah Curran, Editor CLAY — The Clay Council passed an ordinance to cut the grocery tax by two cents at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, August 23. Alabama is one of only three states with no tax break or rebate for low-income households on groceries, and it appears that the City of Clay […]
Birmingham Water Works board resolves to keep legal invoices in office
The Birmingham Water Works board decided earlier this month that legal invoices must be kept in the offices of the general manager and board administrator and that’s the only place where board members can view the documents. As for the public, information about legal invoices is also limited under...
Bessemer man dies in single-vehicle accident
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the identity of a Bessemer man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Monday, August 22. Paul Antonio Williams was killed as a result of an accident that took place around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer. He […]
Birmingham city workers find 2 bodies in lot
Authorities are working to determine the identities and causes of death of two people after their bodies were found decomposing in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
Moody Council approves joining Janssen, McKesson opioid settlements
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a short meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, the Moody City Council passed two resolutions authorizing them to enter into settlements related to what was called the “opioid crisis.” Moody joins other municipalities in settlements against the Janssen and McKesson pharmaceutical companies in regard to the manufacture […]
250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road
By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic. Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
