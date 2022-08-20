BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features. City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO