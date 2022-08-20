15-year-old believed to be in danger missing from Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen August 4 at 11:50 p.m.

Austin Gail Hinsey has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Austin Gail Hinsey, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.