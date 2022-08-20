ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash County, IN

15-year-old believed to be in danger missing from Wabash County

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ebpT_0hOjP2ln00

WABASH COUNTY — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen August 4 at 11:50 p.m.

Austin Gail Hinsey has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Austin Gail Hinsey, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill |
Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wabash County, IN
Wabash County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, IN
City
Carmel, IN
City
Wabash, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Brownsburg, IN
City
Austin, IN
Times-Bulletin

Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted

On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Judge says suspect in killing, dismembering does not have intellectual disability

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has denied a claim that a man accused of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man has an intellectual disability. In a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Judge David Zent denied a petition for intellectual disability for Mathew J. Cramer II. The court appointed a forensic psychiatrist to examine Cramer last month, at a cost of $5,500 on taxpayers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Girl dies from injuries suffered in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries suffered in a shooting last month. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Lebrishia Miangel Hobbs died Tuesday. Her cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair
WANE-TV

Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
FOX59

Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs motorcyclist in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on August 11, 2022. The coroner’s office says on August 21, they were notified of the death of Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55, from Columbia City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University

Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: ‘Booger’ dealt meth with a 2-year-old next to him

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was in his 50’s, went by the name of ‘Booger’ and got his drugs from a Latin King gang member. That’s all a criminal informant had to go on when helping Fort Wayne Police set up a sting to arrest a man now accused of dealing methamphetamine with a 2-year-old in his house, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Three injured in crash on State Road 14

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy