15-year-old believed to be in danger missing from Wabash County
WABASH COUNTY — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen August 4 at 11:50 p.m.
Austin Gail Hinsey has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Austin Gail Hinsey, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop
Comments / 1