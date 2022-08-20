ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Big Sean And The Sean Anderson Foundation Announce 4th Annual DON Weekend

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
Multi-platinum artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Big Sean is returning to his hometown of Detroit for the 4th Annual Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend. Presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and more, DON Weekend will run from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27.

The three-day event will kick off with a ticketed movie premiere of God Said Give ’Em Drum Machines , a film that tells the story behind one of Detroit’s great contributions to world culture: techno music. On day two, invited guests will then be able to experience the intimate DON Awards ceremony.

DON Weekend will also include an annual block party on Saturday which will include a celebrity kickball tournament, carnival games, community services, live performances and more. Throughout the weekend, attendees will also be able to listen in on DON Talks panel discussions, including conversations about: “Black Men in Fashion,” “The Healing Discussion,” “Creative Fund Talk and Workshop,” and “Helping Children Find their Passion and Achieve their Goals.”

“After playing one of my all-time favorite shows at Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival a couple weeks ago, I can’t wait to return to the city and feel its incredible energy,” Big Sean expressed in a statement. “I’m constantly inspired by Detroit and the city’s beautiful people. It’s a blessing to be able to give back to the city that made me.”

The event is also supported and presented by President Mary Sheffield’s Detroit City Councilperson for District 5, Occupy The Corner Initiative, the Detroit Pistons, The Mullick Foundation, MGM Grand and DUO Restaurant & Lounge.

There will also be a special announcement to unveil the 3rd Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Music Studio. The studio is slated to be built in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan at Highland Park Campus. Sean previously opened recording studios for Detroit’s youth at the campuses of Dick and Sandy Dauch and Lloyd H. Diehl. The third studio was built at Sean’s alma mater, Cass Technical High School.

DON Weekend started in 2018 by Big Sean and SAF in homage and celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs and long-standing institutions, who are “the backbone of the city.” Through neighborhood activations, entrepreneurial accelerators and fun engaging events, DON Weekend will highlight what makes Detroit and its people “the greatest in the world” while empowering its residents to achieve economic mobility.

Attendees can get tickets to the FREEP Film Festival movie premiere here . Participants can also register for DON Talks and the Block Party here.

Check out the Big Sean song-titled-categories for the 2022 DON Awards taking place during the eventful weekend below:

The “Moves” Award – Detroit-based Brand of the Year
The “Friday Night Cypher” Award Winners
The “DON LIFE” Award – Nonprofit of the Year
The “One (Wo)Man Can Change the World” Award – Rising Star of the Year (Youth)
The “Marvin & Chardonnay” Award – Restaurant of the Year
The “Baddest” Award – Detroit Youth Athlete of the year

