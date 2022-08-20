ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Opens Home Slate Against Ball State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (0-0-2) will open the home slate of the program's 30th season with an in-state matchup against Ball State (0-1-1) on Aug. 25 at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Jerry Yeagley Field in Bloomington. First kick between the Hoosiers and Cardinals is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Volleyball Breakdown: 2022 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana returns to Wilkinson Hall in 2022 for the 48th season of volleyball in Bloomington. The Hoosiers, led by fifth-year head coach Steve Aird and 14 returning athletes from last year's roster, open the campaign with the Indiana Invitational on August 26th (Friday) and August 27th (Saturday).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Munie Picked for Preseason Best XI

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A fixture in the Indiana men's soccer starting eleven for over two seasons, redshirt senior defender Daniel Munie was named Top Drawer Soccer first-team Preseason Best XI on Tuesday (Aug. 23). The Maryland Heights, Missouri, native earned the publication's top preseason honor after earning a second-team...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Quoted: Fall Camp Edition - August 23 Update

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen talked to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Tuesday (August 23) on the second day of the final week of fall camp. Below is a partial transcript of the press conferences, while video of the full media sessions can be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Women’s Soccer to Host Alumni Weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer will host an alumni weekend of events Oct. 14-16, culminating in a match against archrival Purdue at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 16 at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The weekend of events begins on Oct. 14 with an open training session for all alumni...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Blue Ribbon Preseason All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men's basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. He is the first Hoosier to earn the honor since Thomas Bryant prior to the 2016-17 season. "Trayce has the opportunity to build quite a legacy for himself...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shoredailynews.com

Pry era begins at Virginia Tech with designs on dominant D

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Taylor Price
NBC News

3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident

Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. The university identified the victims as freshmen Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore Jayden Musili. Eubanks and VanHooser were both football players for the university's team and Musili had just become an ISU student this year.
RILEY, IN
FOX59

Weekend thunderstorms for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Indiana this weekend. The rest of Friday Saturday showers and storms Scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way across central Indiana Saturday. An area of low pressure overhead will provide rainfall before we heat into the afternoon to the mid 80s. The morning starts […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
Lootpress

UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSLS

Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley

GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

