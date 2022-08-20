Read full article on original website
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date Announced
If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.
7 Best Hulu Movies to Watch Before They Leave August 2022
August might be slipping away like a bottle of wine, and unfortunately, these movies are about to slip away from Hulu in August 2022. We’ve brought together a list of the best movies that are about to leave the streaming service. The films featured include Best Picture nominees, action favorites, comedy classics, and a double dose of Jim Broadbent for good measure. You can quit scrolling– check out our list of the best movies on the streaming service before they’re gone.
'Andor': Who Is Mon Mothma? The Unsung Hero of the Rebellion, Explained
The first live-action Star Wars spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, told a pivotal tale about an early action of heroism within the Rebel Alliance’s war against the Galactic Empire. The opening crawl of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope discusses the Alliance’s “first major victory,” but Rogue One finally shows it on screen. However, the journey to get to the heist of the Death Star plans wasn’t an easy one. The Rebel Alliance had to evolve before it could assemble into a fighting force that could threaten the Imperial Army.
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
Should 'Westworld' Go Back to Where It All Started?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.When Westworld first debuted in 2016, it felt like an event. HBO had been looking for another high-concept genre series based on beloved source material, and for all intents and purposes, Westworld was the next Game of Thrones. Although the first season managed to hook in a loyal fanbase, the series has slowly walled itself off from casual viewers. Ratings have continued to decline, and the story has grown even more convoluted. Westworld is now catering to a niche audience.
Jennifer Walters Gets Her Superhero Name in New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin. The new trailer hints at the media storm Jennifer will have to face as the public coins her superhero name.
'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film
It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
‘Hellraiser’ Remake Teaser Trailer Shows First Footage of Pinhead
Hulu's reimagining of Clive Barker's horrifying depiction of hell on earth, Hellraiser, will officially debut on the streamer on October 7 as part of the annual Huluween celebration of all things horror. Hulu has also released a brief teaser for the film, announcing the release date. The reboot is said to depict the iconic puzzle box falling into the hands of a young woman dealing with addiction, who will have to face off against the infamous cenobites. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is stepping in for Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the leader of the cenobites. Bradley portrayed Pinhead in a total of eight movies. Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass round out the rest of the cast.
‘Fast X’ Star Jason Momoa Is Having the Time of His Life Playing the Villain
Everyone appreciates a change of scenery from time to time and for actor Jason Momoa that change comes in the form of his villainous role in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Having played the hero across many of his previous works, Momoa is enjoying the thrill of being the guy that everyone else hates.
'Beautiful Disaster' Trailer Shows Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner in a Complicated Romance
You meet someone and you know instantly, that this is one I should avoid. However, either by one’s own curiosity or the persistence shown by the other individual, you don’t avoid but engage. This is the premise upon which the new trailer for Beautiful Disaster is based. The under-a-minute teaser trailer released by Voltage Pictures introduces us to Travis and Abby portrayed by Dylan Sprouse (After We Collided) and Virginia Gardner (Runaways).
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
Walter Hill's 'Dead for a Dollar' Poster Teases Brooding Western Starring Christoph Waltz [EXCLUSIVE]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal a brand-new poster for Dead for a Dollar, the upcoming Western film by the director of the pilot groundbreaking neo-western series Deadwood. The film is set to premiere during the 2022 Venice International Film Festival that is taking place at the end of August and into early September, at which he will also be honored for his life's work and will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. It was also announced that the film will open in theaters on September 30, 2022.
'Me Time' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Buddy Comedy
Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.
Sam Mendes Writes a Love Letter to Cinema in 'Empire of Light' Trailer
Ahead of its world premiere at Toronto Film Festival, Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light has revealed a stunning new trailer that beautifully sets light and darkness as the themes of the movie. The newly released clip begins with Toby Jones’ projector operator character stating in the opening voiceover “Film....
The Lower Deckers Fight to Save Their Captain in New 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Clip [Exclusive]
After several weeks of Star Trek drought since the end of Strange New Worlds Season 1, the end is in sight as the third season of the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks returns to Paramount+ tomorrow. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is set to answer the shocking cliffhanger from the Season 2 finale, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from the new episode featuring everyone's favorite lower-deckers.
'Halloween Ends' Poster Puts Mortal Enemies at Odds for the Last Time
Along with having a handful of stellar original releases, this year has seen the return of horror icons like Ghostface and Esther. However, this October is also marking the conclusion of two genre legends’ battle in Halloween Ends. Laurie Strode and Micheal Myers will face off one final time on October 14 in both theaters and on Peacock. Coming off the announcement of this finale’s hybrid release, Universal Pictures has released a new poster that sees the two enemies side-by-side.
Why the Endless' Ages Matter in 'The Sandman'
Editor's Note: The following includes The Sandman spoilers.A few weeks after its Netflix debut, it's safe to say that The Sandman is a hit. Neil Gaiman's world of fantasy and dreamlike adventures has us ensnared once again, and we are definitely all the better for it. One of the most interesting aspects of Gaiman's work, that makes it so appealing to audiences and readers everywhere, is how sensible and relatable it is. We can see a bit of ourselves even (and especially) in the Endless, who are the personification of different aspects of reality. It's crazy. And that is possible because, among other things, the Endless are a family.
'Halloween Ends' to Release in Theaters and on Peacock the Same Day
Our final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), is making her final stand this October, when she'll come face-to-face with evil itself for the very last time in Halloween Ends. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse's final installment in director David Gordon Green's trilogy will not only get a theatrical release, but will also premiere day-and-date on NBC's streaming service Peacock on October 14.
Brendan Fraser to Receive TIFF Tribute Award for His Performance in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is circling a full-fledged career comeback in his newest film, The Whale. His role in Darren Aronofsky's newest film has been hotly anticipated for months, and it looks like the anticipation is more than warranted, as the Toronto International Film Festival has just announced that they will be honoring Fraser with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in the film.
