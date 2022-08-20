Read full article on original website
Expert tips on decoding dreams
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dreams are a normal part of a healthy sleep pattern, but sometimes they can cause a lot of confusion and raise some questions. Dream expert Lauri Lowenberg joined New York Living on Monday to help us interpret our unconscious thoughts. Watch the video player above to learn more.
Brooklyn grandma needs repairs to fix apartment flooding
A Brooklyn grandmother says she wakes up to flooding in her kitchen every day.
Back-to-school on a budget: Gadgets under $50
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many people love back-to-school shopping, but what they love more are bargains. Steve Greenberg, a tech and gadget reporter, joined New York Living on Wednesday to show must-have back-to-school essentials that won’t break the bank. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
Catch these fun events at Times Square
Besides the billboards and bright lights, folks visiting the busy tourist spot can find other fun events.
Men sprayed with fire extinguisher in Brooklyn, hate crime eyed
Two men were sprayed with fire extinguishers in separate incidents in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police said.
Exclusive video shows assailants in Bronx beating of off-duty cop
Exclusive surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows assailants set upon an off-duty NYPD cop in the Bronx on Tuesday. The group beat and robbed the cop, leaving him with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain for which doctors placed him in a medically-induced coma.
Bronx store employee beaten as she tried to stop robbery
The incident occurred at 1227 Webster Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., and was caught on surveillance video. The female victim noticed the suspects walking out without paying for the items and confronted them beofre a fight ensued, police said.
