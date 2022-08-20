ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventnor City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Food Truck at Airport Now Open

A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Township Police Search for Man Caught on Camera

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police aren't saying what - if anything - that the man may have done. They're only asking for help in identifying him. If you're able to help the police, you're urged to call the...
LehighValleyLive.com

Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other

Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
City
Ventnor City, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Sisters Reign in Ocean City Pageants

The DiAntonio sisters of Sea Isle City are definitely on a hot streak when it comes to winning pageants in Ocean City. Antonella wowed the audience at the Music Pier by winning Little Miss Ocean City in 2021. Her little sister, Arianna, followed suit the following year by winning the same pageant.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
CAPE MAY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Sundaes in the Summer … at The Sunryser

The Sunryser Restaurant is a quaint, folksy spot located along Route 9 in Absecon in the heart of what’s been dubbed “Breakfast Alley” – a nickname spawned from the plethora of bacon and egg joints that dot their way down the road. And indeed The Sunryser is one of the best known of these breakfast spots, and up until a few months ago, that’s all I knew it as.
ABSECON, NJ
phl17.com

Pickleball: the sport that’s taking over the Jersey Shore

Pickleball is the hottest sport at the Jersey Shore right now and Ventnor City Beach is no different. The courts at Atlantic Avenue don’t open until 8 A.M. and every morning you’ll find a line of people waiting for the gates to be unlocked. Organizer Alex Greer decided...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Fundraiser to Honor Memory of Renee Monihan

Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, are honoring their little girl, Renee Parker Monihan, who, at just 3 1/2, lost her life in a tragic accident last year. The Monihans will continue to keep their daughter forever in their hearts as well as in the hearts of others and help other children in the process.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Arts on Center Stage Brings Diverse Lineup of Local Arts and Culture to Dilworth Park

Arts on Center Stage invites you to check out a FREE arts and culture event this Thursday, August 8th, highlighting Opera Philadelphia and the East Passyunk Opera Project. The series was introduced in 2021 as a response to pandemic-related venue closures and since then it’s evolved as a community-based performance series that allows visitors from neighborhoods across Philadelphia to experience a snapshot of upcoming tours, company productions and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say

Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Food Network Star Dines at Robert’s Place in Margate, NJ

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.

