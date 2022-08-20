Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
Egg Harbor Township Police Search for Man Caught on Camera
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police aren't saying what - if anything - that the man may have done. They're only asking for help in identifying him. If you're able to help the police, you're urged to call the...
Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other
Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Sisters Reign in Ocean City Pageants
The DiAntonio sisters of Sea Isle City are definitely on a hot streak when it comes to winning pageants in Ocean City. Antonella wowed the audience at the Music Pier by winning Little Miss Ocean City in 2021. Her little sister, Arianna, followed suit the following year by winning the same pageant.
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capemayvibe.com
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the…
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the immense Allied naval airpower in the Pacific could be photographed. His surface fleet had been photographed days earlier during Operation Snapshot. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Sundaes in the Summer … at The Sunryser
The Sunryser Restaurant is a quaint, folksy spot located along Route 9 in Absecon in the heart of what’s been dubbed “Breakfast Alley” – a nickname spawned from the plethora of bacon and egg joints that dot their way down the road. And indeed The Sunryser is one of the best known of these breakfast spots, and up until a few months ago, that’s all I knew it as.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Pickleball: the sport that’s taking over the Jersey Shore
Pickleball is the hottest sport at the Jersey Shore right now and Ventnor City Beach is no different. The courts at Atlantic Avenue don’t open until 8 A.M. and every morning you’ll find a line of people waiting for the gates to be unlocked. Organizer Alex Greer decided...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Fundraiser to Honor Memory of Renee Monihan
Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, are honoring their little girl, Renee Parker Monihan, who, at just 3 1/2, lost her life in a tragic accident last year. The Monihans will continue to keep their daughter forever in their hearts as well as in the hearts of others and help other children in the process.
Black Bear Spotted Along Glassboro Wildlife Area Bike Path
GLASSBORO, NJ – It’s obvious that bears live in New Jersey’s heavily wooded areas, but...
Jersey Proud: Thunderbirds arrive in Atlantic City to perform their magic
The Air Force Thunderbirds are ready to do Jersey Proud on Wednesday in Atlantic City for the airshow above the boardwalk.
phl17.com
Arts on Center Stage Brings Diverse Lineup of Local Arts and Culture to Dilworth Park
Arts on Center Stage invites you to check out a FREE arts and culture event this Thursday, August 8th, highlighting Opera Philadelphia and the East Passyunk Opera Project. The series was introduced in 2021 as a response to pandemic-related venue closures and since then it’s evolved as a community-based performance series that allows visitors from neighborhoods across Philadelphia to experience a snapshot of upcoming tours, company productions and more.
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say
Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
Food Network Star Dines at Robert’s Place in Margate, NJ
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Comments / 0