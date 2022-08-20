ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankodesign.com

This tiny floating home is a restored boat originally built for the Expo’86 in Canada

Nestled in the Sailor’s Cove marina in British Columbia is a beautiful tiny floating cottage, that was once upon a time, a boat! Originally, one of the twenty-five boats built in Victoria for the Expo’86, Pax had fallen into disrepair and was lovingly brought to life by Jason and Cayley. They purchased the ship for under $6000 and transformed it over the course of a year and a half. Jason is a professional boat builder, whereas Cayley is a professional carpenter – they truly were the ones for the job!
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Neutra
Mens Journal

Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den

What makes home home? Sure, rooms need to be anchored by furniture—the big-ticket items like beds, sofas, tables, and chairs—to make a space functional and livable. But when you think about what makes a space feel lived in, it's how you furnish with home decor. And there’s no space where that rings truest than the […]
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Mobile Home#Home Building#Norwegian#German#Slovenian#Ltg Lofts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
New Zealand
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
dailyphew.com

Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In

When Bill Shaver met his new rescue dog, he went fishing without contemplating how this experience might alter his life. Bill chose to stop at a rest area while returning to his Missouri home after going fishing in Arkansas. He made the decision to leave the car door open and...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy