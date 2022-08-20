ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tom Williamson
3d ago

This witch is just taking more money out of the tax payer pocket and spending it like the dollars are her's to spend. Even if you aren't going to vote for her believe it or not we are finding her campaign.

Dave Hustead
3d ago

just another waste of taxpayer money. amazing how she just spends spends spends our money. this is why we need new people in Albany.

96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mansfield says school officials are reviewing new COVID guidelines

Local school officials are reviewing COVID-19 guidance issued by New York's Education and Health Departments for the reopening of schools next month. While he is still reviewing the details, Dunkirk City School Superintendent Mike Mansfield says it appears the state has relaxed many of the guidelines. He spoke about some of the changes during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday...
DUNKIRK, NY
eastchesterreview.com

Applications increase under state’s Red Flag Law

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) under New York’s Red Flag Law—with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Hochul took decisive action in the wake...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

3 House primaries, 1 special election on ballot for WNY Tuesday

Tuesday is New York state's second Primary Day of the 2022 election cycle, and there’s several relevant races to Western New York. Here’s what you need to know. New York 23rd Congressional District Republican primary. Perhaps the most contested race is the Republican primary for the redrawn 23rd...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Tylec reforming North Tonawanda Charter Commission

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec is reestablishing a city Charter Commission and, as such, is seeking community members who are interested in participating in the process. His office said, “The purpose of the Charter Commission is to review the city charter and draft amendments where appropriate.”. Proposals submitted by...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk School Board Discusses Renaming High School Building

The Dunkirk City School Board has begun further discussion about the possibility of renaming buildings within the school district. During a workshop session on Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Mansfield and board members focused on whether there should be a name change for Dunkirk High School, with students in grades 7-12 attending there after last year's reorganization. Board Vice President Claudia Szczerbacki suggested changing the name to "Dunkirk Junior-Senior High School"...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JPS Begins New Teacher and Staff Orientation

Jamestown Public Schools kicked off its orientation for new teachers and staff on Monday. This year's group of almost 40 new members will spend three days meeting and learning with representatives from the Jamestown Teachers Association, staff development office, student support services, human resources and information services with a focus on supporting social emotional needs and learning. Whether new to teaching or just new to the district, teachers, school counselors, nurses and social workers will be given the opportunity to become acquainted with the many people, resources and services that are available to support them as they join the district.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Polls are open until 9 pm for special election and GOP primary

Polls are open until 9 pm this evening for today's special election and Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District seat. Its the second Primary Day for New York State, and all 49 poll sites in Chautauqua County will be open, according to Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram. He says Republicans will be participating in both contests, so they will receive two ballots, while all other eligible voters will get one...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

