Read full article on original website
Tom Williamson
3d ago
This witch is just taking more money out of the tax payer pocket and spending it like the dollars are her's to spend. Even if you aren't going to vote for her believe it or not we are finding her campaign.
Reply
3
Dave Hustead
3d ago
just another waste of taxpayer money. amazing how she just spends spends spends our money. this is why we need new people in Albany.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
chautauquatoday.com
Mansfield says school officials are reviewing new COVID guidelines
Local school officials are reviewing COVID-19 guidance issued by New York's Education and Health Departments for the reopening of schools next month. While he is still reviewing the details, Dunkirk City School Superintendent Mike Mansfield says it appears the state has relaxed many of the guidelines. He spoke about some of the changes during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday...
Paladino team does not concede to Langworthy; 'We want every single legal vote to count'
In what started out as a party-like atmosphere for Carl Paladino supporters at The Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park on Tuesday ended with a whimper. Read more here:
Shea’s leader accused of “toxic” work environment
The leader of Shea's Performing Arts Center is under the spotlight. As the Buffalo News first reported at least ten full-time staffers have left their jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastchesterreview.com
Applications increase under state’s Red Flag Law
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) under New York’s Red Flag Law—with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Hochul took decisive action in the wake...
wxxinews.org
3 House primaries, 1 special election on ballot for WNY Tuesday
Tuesday is New York state's second Primary Day of the 2022 election cycle, and there’s several relevant races to Western New York. Here’s what you need to know. New York 23rd Congressional District Republican primary. Perhaps the most contested race is the Republican primary for the redrawn 23rd...
wutv29.com
BPS teacher says she hasn't been paid in 5 weeks, board president blames system upgrades
BUFFALO, N.Y. – A McKinley High School teacher is speaking out once again after more delays in being paid for working this summer. “I don’t have a check. I don’t have a direct deposit. It won’t be resolved until I have a check before Friday,” said LaQuida Shedrick.
erienewsnow.com
Langworthy Declares Victory In Neck-And-Neck GOP Primary Race For Congress
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – Nick Langworthy declared victory in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for Congress, in what was a tight primary race to make the general election ballot this fall. The New York State Republican Party Chairman made the announcement just before midnight...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnypapers.com
Tylec reforming North Tonawanda Charter Commission
North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec is reestablishing a city Charter Commission and, as such, is seeking community members who are interested in participating in the process. His office said, “The purpose of the Charter Commission is to review the city charter and draft amendments where appropriate.”. Proposals submitted by...
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
WGRZ TV
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission coming to Buffalo
This is their first public event outside of Washington in seven years and they picked Buffalo. The federal agency enforces laws around employment discrimination.
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk School Board Discusses Renaming High School Building
The Dunkirk City School Board has begun further discussion about the possibility of renaming buildings within the school district. During a workshop session on Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Mansfield and board members focused on whether there should be a name change for Dunkirk High School, with students in grades 7-12 attending there after last year's reorganization. Board Vice President Claudia Szczerbacki suggested changing the name to "Dunkirk Junior-Senior High School"...
Death of 16-year-old fuels debate over bail reform
Bail reform is likely to have a big impact at the polls when Governor Kathy Hochul takes on Republican nominee Lee Zeldin for the State's top office.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
chautauquatoday.com
JPS Begins New Teacher and Staff Orientation
Jamestown Public Schools kicked off its orientation for new teachers and staff on Monday. This year's group of almost 40 new members will spend three days meeting and learning with representatives from the Jamestown Teachers Association, staff development office, student support services, human resources and information services with a focus on supporting social emotional needs and learning. Whether new to teaching or just new to the district, teachers, school counselors, nurses and social workers will be given the opportunity to become acquainted with the many people, resources and services that are available to support them as they join the district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“It’s a mess”: Voters head to polls for second primary Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second primary this summer. Some are expecting low turnout because of the split election. The Congressional and State Senate primaries were pushed back from June to August because of the lengthy redistricting process in Albany. Due to the Census and […]
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
chautauquatoday.com
Polls are open until 9 pm for special election and GOP primary
Polls are open until 9 pm this evening for today's special election and Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District seat. Its the second Primary Day for New York State, and all 49 poll sites in Chautauqua County will be open, according to Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram. He says Republicans will be participating in both contests, so they will receive two ballots, while all other eligible voters will get one...
Roswell Park celebrates expansion of head, neck, and dental outpatient center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrated the reopening of one of its cancer treatment centers following an expansion. The Head & Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology & Dental Center opened in a 12,600 square-foot space on the third floor of the main hospital.
Comments / 12