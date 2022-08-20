Jamestown Public Schools kicked off its orientation for new teachers and staff on Monday. This year's group of almost 40 new members will spend three days meeting and learning with representatives from the Jamestown Teachers Association, staff development office, student support services, human resources and information services with a focus on supporting social emotional needs and learning. Whether new to teaching or just new to the district, teachers, school counselors, nurses and social workers will be given the opportunity to become acquainted with the many people, resources and services that are available to support them as they join the district.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO