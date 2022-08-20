Read full article on original website
Becky Ann Sanderson
A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
Harry Leon Lewis
Harry Leon Lewis was born June 13th, 1945 to Harry and Elvira Harrison Lewis. Harry was the second of two children born to that union. Harry received his heavenly wings on August 21st, 2022 after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Harry was blessed to participate in new stem cell research for multiple myeloma despite his advanced age due to his fitness and personality.
Obituary – Bruce “Pops” Logan
A funeral service for Bruce “Pops” Logan, age 94 of Dike, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Elder Dale Vreeland officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Russell Logan, Paul Logan, Mark Doughty, Joe Don Joslin, Asa Joslin and Pete Doughty serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Logan passed away on August 21, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Verdon R. Graves
The life of Verdon R. Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, who died July 21, 2022, will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel in the Park of Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson Street. Family and Friends are invited. Visitation...
Tailgate Time: Spirit Rally and Tour Of CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room Planned Aug. 26
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
Fall Semester at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Begins August 29
Advisor and Counselor Elizabeth Joslin is helping returning student Rudy Murillo of Sulphur Springs complete his paperwork to begin the fall semester, which begins August 29. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Bennie Berry
Funeral service for Bennie Berry, age 90 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Gary Franklin, Michael Debase, Sean Franklin, Brian Franklin, Jarrod Franklin and Robert Franklin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Berry passed away on August 19, 2022 at her residence.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly support SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon Christopher Meltsakos, MD. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 pm. We will be on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium.
Wildcats Tennis Coach Discusses Busy Two Weeks Leading In To Start of School
Like Lady Cats volleyball, team tennis has remained busy through the month of August. Believe it or not, Sulphur Springs, with last Saturday’s contest versus Kaufman, team tennis has passed the halfway point on their fall season. Coach Tony Martinez, head coach for tennis in Sulphur Springs, spoke on...
2022 4-H Achievement Banquet: Carroll, Reyes Receive Awards For Outstanding Leadership
Each year, an achievement banquet is held to recognize Hopkins County 4-H members and leaders for their achievements and outstanding leadership over the past year. At the 2022 Hopkins County 4-H Achievement Banquet, Rylie Carroll and Tammy Reyes were honored for outstanding leadership, while the new county 4-H council officers were recognized, and several other 4-H members received certificates for their accomplishments.
2 Persons Injured In Motor Vehicle Collision In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
The official reports of Tyler authorities state that a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on collision with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022
The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas.
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
Whitewright man indicted after standoff with police
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man has been indicted after a standoff at an apartment complex back in June. 34-year-old Dustin Tyson allegedly fired several shots from inside his apartment before barricading himself inside on June 5, 2022. Tyson is charged with six counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm,...
Billy Don Williams
Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
Burn Ban Lifted For Hopkins County
Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom and Fire Marshal Andy Endsley issued an order Tuesday morning which officially lifted the burn ban for Hopkins County, following several days of with appreciable rain which moved the county from very high/severe fire danger range to very low fire danger range on drought and predictive indexes.
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 19, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Annette O. Stone to Brian Lennon and Debbie Lennon; tract in the ED Chinneth survey. Jacob Jones to Marisa Jones; tract in the Josiah Pettyjohn survey. Chester E....
