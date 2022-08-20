ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

Becky Ann Sanderson

A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Harry Leon Lewis

Harry Leon Lewis was born June 13th, 1945 to Harry and Elvira Harrison Lewis. Harry was the second of two children born to that union. Harry received his heavenly wings on August 21st, 2022 after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Harry was blessed to participate in new stem cell research for multiple myeloma despite his advanced age due to his fitness and personality.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Bruce “Pops” Logan

A funeral service for Bruce “Pops” Logan, age 94 of Dike, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Elder Dale Vreeland officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Russell Logan, Paul Logan, Mark Doughty, Joe Don Joslin, Asa Joslin and Pete Doughty serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Logan passed away on August 21, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
DIKE, TX
KSST Radio

Verdon R. Graves

The life of Verdon R. Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, who died July 21, 2022, will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel in the Park of Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson Street. Family and Friends are invited. Visitation...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Edna, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Wills Point, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Yantis, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
KSST Radio

Tailgate Time: Spirit Rally and Tour Of CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room Planned Aug. 26

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Bennie Berry

Funeral service for Bennie Berry, age 90 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Gary Franklin, Michael Debase, Sean Franklin, Brian Franklin, Jarrod Franklin and Robert Franklin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Berry passed away on August 19, 2022 at her residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly support SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon Christopher Meltsakos, MD. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 pm. We will be on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
KSST Radio

2022 4-H Achievement Banquet: Carroll, Reyes Receive Awards For Outstanding Leadership

Each year, an achievement banquet is held to recognize Hopkins County 4-H members and leaders for their achievements and outstanding leadership over the past year. At the 2022 Hopkins County 4-H Achievement Banquet, Rylie Carroll and Tammy Reyes were honored for outstanding leadership, while the new county 4-H council officers were recognized, and several other 4-H members received certificates for their accomplishments.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022

The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan

Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KXII.com

Whitewright man indicted after standoff with police

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man has been indicted after a standoff at an apartment complex back in June. 34-year-old Dustin Tyson allegedly fired several shots from inside his apartment before barricading himself inside on June 5, 2022. Tyson is charged with six counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm,...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KSST Radio

Billy Don Williams

Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Burn Ban Lifted For Hopkins County

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom and Fire Marshal Andy Endsley issued an order Tuesday morning which officially lifted the burn ban for Hopkins County, following several days of with appreciable rain which moved the county from very high/severe fire danger range to very low fire danger range on drought and predictive indexes.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 19, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Annette O. Stone to Brian Lennon and Debbie Lennon; tract in the ED Chinneth survey. Jacob Jones to Marisa Jones; tract in the Josiah Pettyjohn survey. Chester E....
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy