Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Expanded agricultural attractions featured during the State Fair of Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. During the fair’s 10-day run, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, fairgoers can immerse themselves in Virginia agriculture and forestry through numerous attractions. From live animal competitions and exhibits to creative art and culinary contests that highlight Virginia-grown foods, the State Fair has agriculture connections for all ages.
Augusta Free Press

Virginians continue to struggle with unemployment backlog and concerns

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In the United States, Virginia had among the largest decreases in layoffs in June 2022. According to the August Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the rate of job quitting was up by a third from five years ago. June saw an increase of 12,000 job openings in Virginia compared to May, but remained below the total number of openings reached in March 2022.
Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press

Virginia men’s golf adds Dustin Grove to coaching staff

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Dustin Groves, a Charlottesville native and Monticello High School alum, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Virginia men’s golf program. “I’m excited to announce Dustin as our new assistant coach,” head coach Bowen...
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah National Park will once again be requiring masks beginning Monday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The pandemic is pretty much over, except at Shenandoah National Park, where effective Monday, Aug. 22, visitors to buildings will be required to wear masks. The reason being given for the requirement: high transmission rates in the...
Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press

