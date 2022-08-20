Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
ocnjsentinel.com
View from Ocean City Music Pier: 612 wind turbines
OCEAN CITY — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) runs 1,400 pages. For those who search through it, there is a lot of information, some far beyond the proposal for Ocean Wind 1, the electricity-generating wind farm planned 15 miles off the coast of Cape May and Atlantic counties with as many as 98 towering turbines.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philly’s Schuylkill Expressway will close lanes for construction this week: Here’s what to expect
If you’ve ever driven to Philadelphia, odds are strong you’ve sat in traffic at some point along I-76, better known as the Schuylkill Expressway. This week you can expect even more delays depending on when you travel, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Garden State Beer Company hosting Happy Hour Friday Eagles Party
On Friday, August 26th, The Sports Bash with Mike Gill is broadcasting live from Garden State Beer Company where one lucky listener will win the bus trip to Washington to see the Philadelphia Eagles play their NFC East Rivals; The Commanders are led by former Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz this season. Located on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Garden State Beer Company is an Award Winning Brewery and one of the best that Atlantic County has to offer. Check out below to learn why this is the perfect location for The Sports Bash with Mike Gill's "Happy Hour Friday" Eagles Party on this Friday!
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyyimby.com
Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
Atlantic City Airshow 2022: Date, schedule, times, parking info, cost, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
phl17.com
Pickleball: the sport that’s taking over the Jersey Shore
Pickleball is the hottest sport at the Jersey Shore right now and Ventnor City Beach is no different. The courts at Atlantic Avenue don’t open until 8 A.M. and every morning you’ll find a line of people waiting for the gates to be unlocked. Organizer Alex Greer decided...
phl17.com
Ventnor ice cream shop bringing homemade goodness to the shore
Looking for a sweet treat to cool you down at the shore? Willow’s Way in Ventnor City will not disappoint. The Victoria Avenue location offers homemade water ice and ice cream all summer long. PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by the check out some of it’s unique ice cream flavors....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Fundraiser to Honor Memory of Renee Monihan
Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, are honoring their little girl, Renee Parker Monihan, who, at just 3 1/2, lost her life in a tragic accident last year. The Monihans will continue to keep their daughter forever in their hearts as well as in the hearts of others and help other children in the process.
downbeach.com
AC Electric customers urged to secure assistance with energy bills
MAYS LANDING – August is Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Action Month and Atlantic City Electric is working to ensure its customers are aware of funding assistance provided by the federally funded LIHEAP program. For fiscal year 2022, $8.3 billion was provided by the federal government – the most ever to help Americans manage their energy needs.
A bridge in NJ so old that nobody can drive on it
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area. And you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Health officials: First case of West Nile Virus found in Atlantic City
New Jersey health officials say that the first case of West Nile Virus has been found in Atlantic County.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Sundaes in the Summer … at The Sunryser
The Sunryser Restaurant is a quaint, folksy spot located along Route 9 in Absecon in the heart of what’s been dubbed “Breakfast Alley” – a nickname spawned from the plethora of bacon and egg joints that dot their way down the road. And indeed The Sunryser is one of the best known of these breakfast spots, and up until a few months ago, that’s all I knew it as.
Comments / 0