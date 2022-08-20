ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies Show Extending a Woman's Fertility Could Also Lead to a Longer Life

If science could figure out a way to extend fertility, that could potentially also lengthen a woman’s life, according to Jennifer Garrison, an assistant professor at California’s Buck Institute for Research on Aging, which is the world’s first biomedical research institution devoted exclusively to the science of aging.
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms

Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Type 2 diabetes in kids spiked during COVID pandemic

A new study documents a steep rise in type 2 diabetes among children during the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported in the Journal of Pediatrics, the investigators note it is unclear whether the virus infection itself was a factor in the rise, and point to the switch to virtual learning and shutdown of sports and school activities as “environmental factors” that likely increased risk.
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults

Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men

In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Data on cancer risk from hormone therapy 'reassuring,' menopause experts say

A new paper and other recent evidence offer important reassurances about the risk of breast cancer from hormone therapy to treat menopause symptoms, two University of Virginia School of Medicine menopause experts say. Hormone therapy can help relieve menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, vaginal issues,...
Unusual Signs Of Six Different Cardiovascular Diseases You Should Know – New Report

A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association was released today in Circulation. The statement summarizes the most recent research and highlights the symptoms of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) that are most frequently reported, noting that men and women frequently experience different symptoms. The statement also emphasizes how symptoms...
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset

Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
What Is Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)? Does It Indicate Fertility?

Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) is a hormone released by the anterior pituitary gland; it is involved in both male and female sexual growth and reproduction. [1]The FSH hormone is one of the two gonadotropic hormones. This hormone, coupled with luteinizing hormone, or LH, is released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland and plays a great role in fertility.
Prune consumption preserves hip bones in postmenopausal women

A study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily prune consumption preserved bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and protected against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a 12-month randomized controlled trial to test the effects of daily...
