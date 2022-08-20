Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Studies Show Extending a Woman's Fertility Could Also Lead to a Longer Life
If science could figure out a way to extend fertility, that could potentially also lengthen a woman’s life, according to Jennifer Garrison, an assistant professor at California’s Buck Institute for Research on Aging, which is the world’s first biomedical research institution devoted exclusively to the science of aging.
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
A simple heart scan in old age may predict if you're at risk of dementia in the next 10 years, study finds
Simple heart scans may be able to predict your risk of being diagnosed dementia within a decade, a study suggests. Researchers found elderly people with abnormalities in their left atrium were a third more likely to develop the disease — even if they showed no sign of heart problems.
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Futurity
Type 2 diabetes in kids spiked during COVID pandemic
A new study documents a steep rise in type 2 diabetes among children during the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported in the Journal of Pediatrics, the investigators note it is unclear whether the virus infection itself was a factor in the rise, and point to the switch to virtual learning and shutdown of sports and school activities as “environmental factors” that likely increased risk.
MedicalXpress
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
healio.com
Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men
In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Signs of heart disease may be more subtle in women than men
Symptoms of heart disease — the country's No. 1 killer — may be more subtle and varied in women than in men, according to a review published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. Understanding the differences in symptoms is particularly important for women. Corrine Jurgens, an...
MedicalXpress
Data on cancer risk from hormone therapy 'reassuring,' menopause experts say
A new paper and other recent evidence offer important reassurances about the risk of breast cancer from hormone therapy to treat menopause symptoms, two University of Virginia School of Medicine menopause experts say. Hormone therapy can help relieve menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, vaginal issues,...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Unusual Signs Of Six Different Cardiovascular Diseases You Should Know – New Report
A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association was released today in Circulation. The statement summarizes the most recent research and highlights the symptoms of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) that are most frequently reported, noting that men and women frequently experience different symptoms. The statement also emphasizes how symptoms...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Swap Blood of Old and Young Mice to Study Aging, Here’s the Result
Did science just reveal the opposite of the elixir of life or 'fountain of youth'?. To speed up ageing when you're only young does not sound appealing, but researchers of a new study gave a glimpse of this 'weird' finding after a series of experiments on old and young mice, which ScienceAlert reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Advice From Leading Gynecologists for How to Feel Your Best During Menopause
(BPT) - During menopause, levels of the female sex hormone estrogen decline dramatically, and this can affect everything from your hair, heart, and bones to your skin — especially your skin down there. While hot flashes and night sweats are the most common symptoms of menopause, over 50% of...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
"You Can't Afford A Nanny" — This Woman Is Exposing Parents Who Try To Underpay Nannies And People Are Jumping In With Their Thoughts On Childcare Services
"I want you to do a little exercise with me. Look up the average rent for where you live. Multiply that by three. If you can't afford to pay someone at least that amount every single month, you can not afford a nanny."
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boldsky.com
What Is Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)? Does It Indicate Fertility?
Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) is a hormone released by the anterior pituitary gland; it is involved in both male and female sexual growth and reproduction. [1]The FSH hormone is one of the two gonadotropic hormones. This hormone, coupled with luteinizing hormone, or LH, is released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland and plays a great role in fertility.
MedicalXpress
Study finds steep rise in type 2 diabetes among children during COVID-19 pandemic
In a multi-site study of medical records, researchers at Johns Hopkins Children's Center and across the United States say they have documented a steep rise in type 2 diabetes among children during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a report on the findings, published Aug. 17 in The Journal of Pediatrics, the...
MedicalXpress
Changing the way gestational diabetes is diagnosed could reduce harm to mothers and babies
A Liggins Institute study of over 4,000 pregnant New Zealand women suggests the country can improve babies' health and reduce medical risks for mothers by changing how gestational diabetes is diagnosed. The study assessed the value of lowering the blood-sugar threshold for diagnosis. The University of Auckland researchers tested the...
ScienceBlog.com
Prune consumption preserves hip bones in postmenopausal women
A study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily prune consumption preserved bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and protected against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a 12-month randomized controlled trial to test the effects of daily...
Comments / 0