16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Digital Trends
The best speaker brands of 2022: JBL, B&W, KEF, and more
Speakers are truly a dime a dozen these days. From every big tech manufacturer under the sun dipping its toes into the audio marketplace to super-boutique Kickstarter endeavors to whatever this is, there are thousands of speakers to choose from, and plenty more on the way. But considering the proliferation of at-home, on-ear, vehicular, and portable audio products, you may be asking yourself: Which speaker companies are truly the best?
Engadget
Amazon one-day sale slashes prices of TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. TP-Link makes a bunch of IoT gadgets that can make your home...
Digital Trends
7 of the best budget smart home devices under $100
Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are tons of great smart locks, speakers, plugs, cameras, and more that clock in under $100 each. Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey or want to add a few cool products to your house, these seven devices have tons of functionality without the hefty price tags. Everything listed below costs less than $100, although most can be had for less than $50. Here are the best budget smart home devices of 2022.
The Verge
Google’s entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are a nice bargain at $69
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro may be getting a lot of attention — and deservedly so — but if you don’t mind not having noise cancellation or multipoint support, the lower-tier Pixel Buds A-Series are a great deal at $69. The Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale...
Amazon Adds Another Popular Smart Home Brand to Its Amazon Prime Mix
That Roomba vacuum robot you were considering buying – or that’s already patrolling your floors for dust bunnies – will soon have ties to your go-to online shopping service. Amazon, which recently raised its Amazon Prime subscription price, is spending $1.7 billion to buy iRobot, the maker...
The Verge
Exclusive: Sonos’ next flagship speaker will play sound in nearly all directions
After spending 2022 focused on midrange products like the Ray and the rollout of its own voice service, Sonos is about to shift its attention back to upscale devices. Aside from the upcoming, delayed Sub Mini, the company is also at work on a completely new high-end speaker codenamed Optimo 2.
knowtechie.com
Sennheiser’s new $349 Momentum 4 headphones are now available
Sennheiser is now shipping its $349.95 Momentum 4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. In the fourth iteration of the Momentum line, they drop the classic styling but pick up 60 hours of battery life. The biggest improvement in the Momentum 4 is the 60-hour battery life. Sennheiser says that’s with ANC on....
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
AOL Corp
Better than Black Friday: Amazon's 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series is a mind blowing $500
Need a new TV for your den, office, bedroom or some other spot where mid-size is the right size? Look no further: For a limited time, the Amazon 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series is on sale for $500. That's a hefty $330 off and the lowest price on record. Lower, even, than Black Friday.
Apple Insider
Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge
Chamberlain Group is discontinuing its HomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working. The myQ Home Bridge Hub has been out of stock on Chamberlain's website for a few weeks. On Tuesday, the company confirmed to The Verge that it has officially discontinued the hub.
Digital Trends
How to add the Google Assistant to your Samsung Galaxy Watch
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are here, and they're the hot new Android smartwatches to buy. They're not a huge upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but Samsung has made enough changes to make choosing the new watches over the old worthwhile. The Classic model is out, replaced with a Pro model that's geared for outdoor enthusiasts, with enhanced durability and boosted GPX navigation data. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant, at last.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Use voice control on any home device for $24 with Kasa Smart Plugs
Automate the wired devices in your home easily with a 4-pack of smart plugs, on sale now from Amazon.
The Verge
The Basilisk V3 Pro brings wireless back to Razer’s claw-shaped mouse
Razer has just announced a new model of its Basilisk gaming mouse. Dubbed the Basilisk V3 Pro, the shape and layout of the V3 Pro are virtually identical to the standard V3, with its claw-shaped design and 11 programmable inputs, and includes some of the hardware improvements that we saw with the standard Basilisk V3 — namely Razer’s new optical switches, RGB underglow, and a scroll wheel that can dynamically shift between tactile and free-spin modes based on how fast you spin it. The V3 Pro also brings a couple of new upgrades by including wireless connectivity and a more powerful 30K DPI sensor. The release of the V3 Pro also brings with it Razer’s new wireless charging dock, which adds options for wireless charging and a 4K Hz polling rate over wireless.
Phone Arena
Jabra's 'advanced' noise-cancelling Elite 85t earbuds are cheaper than ever (new with warranty)
It was just last week that we reported on one of the greatest ever Jabra Elite 85t deals at Best Buy, and as crazy as it sounds, these AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro-rivaling bad boys are already on sale at an even lower price. The lowest price on record by far, to be exact, and although this particular special offer comes from Woot rather than Best Buy or Amazon, the units available for a limited time only at a measly $109.99 a pair are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
Huge 41% savings on Ring video doorbells in massive Amazon sale
AMAZON has dropped prices across the ENTIRE Ring doorbell range in a shock late-summer sale. So if you want to beef up your home security, now is the perfect time. Ring home security: save up to 41% - shop at Amazon. Every single product in the Ring range is cheaper...
CNBC
Samsung's new foldy phone is more versatile than my iPhone, but it's not worth $1,800
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with a nearly tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen with a starting price of $1,799.99. Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Aug. 26. The improvements from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are marginal. I've been testing Samsung's new $1,800 Galaxy...
Big Sound on a Low Budget: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones Under $100
Over-ear headphones have long been associated with over-the-top prices. But the reality is that you don’t have to search too long to find a wide selection of top-rated wireless options — all for under $100. When paired with your other Bluetooth devices, some of the best wireless headphones promise impressive sound, high-tech features like voice assistance and sound customization, as well as compact designs that are great for trips. The best wireless headphones under $100 aren’t meant to replace your big-budget audiophile or top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones, but they should still cover all your audio needs and handle jobs like wireless calls,...
