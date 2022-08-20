Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD ADOPTS REAPPRAISAL PLAN
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors adopted the 2023-24 reappraisal plan on Tuesday. Appraisal districts are required to have a biennial reappraisal plan, which lays out certain activities that must be performed when reappraisals are done. Those activities include defining market areas, identifying and updating property characteristics affecting value in market areas, and applying conclusions from an appraisal model to individual properties.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS EXTEND DISASTER DECLARATION FOR DROUGHT, WILDFIRES
Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to extend the county’s state of disaster declaration for drought and risk of wildfires. The disaster declaration was first signed on Thursday by County Judge John Durrenberger, but would have expired in seven days unless the court took action to continue or renew it. The declaration will now remain in effect until commissioners modify or rescind it.
WASHINGTON CO. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PERFORM ROAD REPAIRS IN BURTON
Washington County has approved an agreement to upgrade roads in Burton. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) entered into the agreement with the City of Burton. The county will supply labor and equipment up to $15,000 for projects along Texas, Burton, San Marcos, Railroad, North Brazos, North Colorado, Navasota and South Main Streets. The city will reimburse the county for all materials, labor and equipment costs over $15,000.
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
CITY OF BRENHAM TO PERFORM WATER SYSTEM MAINTENANCE BEGINNING SEPT. 1
The City of Brenham public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system beginning next month. From September 1-30, the system will adjust from using chloramine to free chlorine. The city says the conversion is for routine maintenance and is designed to sustain clean water and minimize the potential for harmful bacteria in the water system. While there are no signs of bacteriological contamination in the water system, the maintenance period will be used to prevent nitrifying bacteria and biofilm from forming.
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BACK-TO-SCHOOL STUDENT MEAL RATES
Brenham ISD’s director of child nutrition services will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Kasandra Davis will discuss back-to-school meal rates for students. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM 101.7...
COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS SEPT. 8
Activities for the 44th Annual Colorado County Fair start in just over two weeks. The 2022 fair, themed “Neon Lights & Country Nights”, runs September 8-10 at the Colorado County Fairgrounds in Columbus. Events at the fair will include several days of livestock judging, the Heart of America...
BASTROP MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT
A Bastrop man is in the hospital for injuries suffered after a chase Tuesday morning in La Grange. Around 7:45 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit attempted to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze on FM 609 near Business 71 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to pull over for deputies and continued to Highway 71, traveling westbound towards Smithville.
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER HOLDING 3RD ANNUAL “AIRING OF THE QUILTS”
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to their third annual “Airing of the Quilts.”. The “Airing of the Quilts” is going to be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10am-3pm on Main Street in Chappell Hill. The event features special exhibits, patriotic quilts,...
CASA FOR KIDS TO HOST FALL GALA OCT. 7
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas will shine a spotlight on child abuse prevention at its annual fall gala: “Lights, Camera, AUCTION”. The gala will be held Friday, October 7th at 6 p.m. at 2K Reserve, located at 26260 Nelson Road, northeast of Hempstead. Attendees can dine...
BLINN COLLEGE OFFERING INFORMATION SESSIONS ABOUT ENGINEERING PROGRAMS
The Blinn College District is hosting a series of online information sessions beginning next month for prospective engineering students. The information sessions will be held via Zoom from 4-5pm. The general engineering sessions are being held once a month starting on Thursday, September 15, and lasting through August 10, 2023. The Texas A&M Engineering Academy at the Blinn College-Brenham campus information sessions begin on Thursday, September 22, and run through May 4th, 2023.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY
An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
REGISTRATION OPENS FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Fall is coming soon, and that means it is almost time for scarecrows in downtown Brenham. Registration is now open for Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Participants will create a variety of colorful scarecrows and place them throughout downtown to be voted on by the public for cash prizes.
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Flex Steel leather sofa and chair, 8 mo. old $1500 ; roll away hide-a-bed $35 ; (2) tall corner shelves $10 ea. ; wood wine rack $20 – 979-220-0495. For Sale: ’11 Chevy Tahoe LT, silver, good...
TUESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: ’11 Chevy Tahoe LT, silver, good cond., 155K mi. $12,500 – 512-423-1464. For Sale: skid steer attachments – bucket, set of forks, auger – will sell as package or individually – 979-716-2385. For...
MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH ON HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN NAVASOTA AND COLLEGE STATION
Update @ 10:15 a.m. Tuesday: An update to this story can be read here. Original Story @ 4:45 p.m. Monday: Authorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Highway Six South in front of Navasota Mirror and Glass. The Navasota Examiner is reporting on their Facebook page...
COLUMBUS POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING
Columbus police are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting late Tuesday night of a Houston man. The Columbus Police Department responded around 11:15 p.m. to the area of Rampart and Bonham Streets to a report of gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man unresponsive near the roadway in the 1000 block of Bonham Street.
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND
Three people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected on a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. After investigation and a consensual search of the vehicle, Eric Jay McCourt, 48 of Clifton was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
CUBETTES AND LADY PANTHERS BOTH SUFFER LOSSES ON TUESDAY NIGHT
After dropping the first two sets, the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team tried to rally back on the road against Fulshear, but ultimately fell in four sets. Right now, the Cubettes are playing without starter Brooke Bentke, who is currently out with an injury. Fulshear won the first set 25-15 and...
