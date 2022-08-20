ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

When Liz Truss was nearly deselected by ‘Turnip Taliban’ Tories for having an affair

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSEus_0hOjLnGN00

Liz Truss looks almost certain to become prime minister in just over two weeks' time: but in 2009 her rise to the top was nearly prematurely halted by a few dozen Tory members.

Angry local activists tried to de-select Ms Truss as candidate for South West Norfolk after it was revealed that she had had an affair with a married Conservative MP.

The local members – who Westminster insiders sneeringly referred to as the 'Turnip Taliban' – were already angry at a perception that Ms Truss had been imposed on them by the party hierarchy.

But it was the revelation that she had a secret relationship with Mark Field, MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, which lit a touchpaper that turned her selection into the political story of the day.

Ms Truss's supporters claimed that the affair with Mr Field, who stepped down as an MP in 2019, was already in the public domain – but others said they only read about it in a Sunday newspaper a day after they made the decision to support her.

As BBC Look East's correspondent reported on the eve of the vote: "Many associations are getting angry because they feel that Conservative central office is imposing outside candidates on them as we get close to an election – often at the expense of local candidates. This is why so many people have got so cross about this whole Elizabeth Truss affair.

"Of course, if Elizabeth Truss is thrown out tonight, there'll be implications for David Cameron, and his standing within the party."

Ahead of the vote Mr Cameron, who was then leader of the Tories, told reporters: "She's an absolutely excellent candidate, and I very much hope she'll be the candidate."

Ultimately, efforts by Ms Truss to woo local activists were successful: she won the 16 November 2009 vote by 132-37 in a secret ballot.

But not everyone was happy. At the time the Guardian newspaper quoted local rebel ringleader Sir Jeremy Bagge, who said: "I'm not proud to be a Conservative at this particular moment. Conservative Central Office deceived us and they betrayed us. They are very strong words and that's how I feel."

Following her confirmation, Truss, who was then 34 years old, said: "It has been at times challenging. At times very interesting. Of course there is an element of hurt. I want to work with everybody in the local party. All the people who supported me and those who didn't."

Today, polls suggest Truss will easily beat rival Rishi Sunak to become leader of the Conservative party – and succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

Doctors have angrily dismissed a Government proposal for them to write prescriptions to give discounts to people struggling to pay their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.The British Medical Association (BMA) said they “completely reject” the policy drawn up in the Treasury, arguing the addition to GPs’ already huge workload would be “totally unacceptable”.Labour accused the Conservatives of having “lost the plot” as the proposal was being considered by ministers seeking ideas to ease the pain of soaring energy bills.The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost of living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson in Ukraine to tell Zelensky he ‘can and will win the war’

Boris Johnson has told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he “will win” the war against Russia as he made another surprise visit to Kyiv to mark the country’s independence day.The caretaker prime minister announced a new £54m package of UK support for Ukraine to help fend off Russian forces, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems.Posting a picture of himself with Zelensky on his third trip to the capital, Johnson said: “What happens in Ukraine matters to us all.”He added: “Which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the UK is with you and will be with you for the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Rishi Sunak hits out at Liz Truss over ‘complacent’ economic policies

Rishi Sunak took a fresh swipe at his rival’s tax-cutting plans as he warned against complacency in the face of soaring inflation as he insisted that it is not “realistic” to pretend there are no “hard choices” in government.The former chancellor visited his old family pharmacy in Southampton on Wednesday afternoon.“My plan is not to make inflation worse at a time when it is already high, rising and interest rates are rising.“And my plan is not just to get through the immediate challenges we face but to actually build a better Britain,” he said.“I have been saying consistently since the...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia ‘in very fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK

Russia is in a “very fragile position” as it braces for a major Ukrainian counterattack, the UK has said as Vladimir Putin’s war hit the six-month mark. British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who was briefed by intelligence chiefs on Wednesday morning, said Russia’s advance “is grinding” in parts of Ukraine. Speaking as Ukraine celebrates its 31st Independence Day, Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Russia’s advance can be measured in metres per week, not miles. It is grinding in small parts of the country in an attempt to advance – completely opposite of the three-days special operation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Flagship Bill ‘does little to reassure that levelling up is more than a slogan’

The Government’s flagship Bill aimed at spreading opportunity across the UK does “little to reassure” that levelling up is “more than a slogan”, ministers have been warned.A cross-party group of MPs has written to Communities Secretary Greg Clark, telling him that the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill currently making its way through Parliament lacks detail.The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee also expressed concern that the Bill will lead to local councils having less of a say over planning decisions in their own back yard, while central Government is given more power.The Bill does little to reassure that levelling...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Taliban#Tories#Uk#Tory#The Cities Of London#Bbc Look
The Independent

UK at risk of joining global anti-corruption partnership ‘list of shame’

The Government has been warned it is on the brink of joining three other countries on a “list of shame” for repeatedly failing to meet the requirements set out by a global anti-corruption body co-founded by the UK.The Government was informed it has for the third time in a row fallen short of minimum requirements in its action plan to boost transparency, as set out as a condition of membership by the Open Government Partnership (OPG).In a letter to the Cabinet Office dated August 2, seen by PA news agency, OPG chief executive Sanjay Pradhan said the Government was now...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss plan to divert NHS billions to social care like ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’

Liz Truss’s pledge to divert billions of pounds earmarked for the NHS into social care is equivalent to “robbing Peter to pay Paul”, health experts have said.The foreign secretary told a Tory leadership hustings in Birmingham that too much money from the annual £13bn package committed to tackling Covid backlogs was going into the NHS.“I would spend that money in social care,” she said. “Quite a lot has gone to the NHS. I would give it to local authorities. We have people in beds in the NHS who would be better off in social care. So put that money into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Queen hopes for ‘better times in the future’ for Ukrainians

The Queen said she is hoping the world can look forward to better times in an address marking independence day for Ukrainians.The British Embassy in Kyiv published the message as the country celebrated the anniversary in the midst of Russia’s war against the nation.Wednesday marked 31 years since Ukraine broke from Moscow’s rule following the collapse of the Soviet Union.On their 31st anniversary of Independence, Her Majesty The Queen congratulates Ukrainians. In her address to the President of Ukraine she said: pic.twitter.com/01JQWif1K3— UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) August 24, 2022In a series of tweets, the UK in Ukraine Twitter account said:...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

806K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy