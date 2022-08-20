ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Plume of smoke rises as drone said to be shot down in Crimea

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A plume of smoke rose over buildings in Sevastopol, Crimea , after a drone was said to be shot down above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Saturday, 20 August.

This video shows black smoke rising from the building in the port.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-appointed governor of the city, said that a drone fell on the roof of the building after it was shot down by the fleet’s forces at around 8am local time.

Mr Razvozhaev said that no injuries were reported.

The Independent

The Independent

