Read full article on original website
Related
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Affecting Your Fertility?
Women usually produce a variety of hormones throughout their reproductive age. However, certain hormonal conditions can develop, hindering a woman’s fertility. One of the most common hormonal concerns is Garden City PCOS. This hormonal disorder causes the ovaries to create numerous follicles and small collections of fluid without releasing the eggs via menstruation.
KEYT
Americans are highly vaccinated against polio. Here’s why it could still spread
So far, there’s been just one recent case of polio in the United States, which paralyzed a young adult in Rockland County, New York. One case — and evidence in sewage of more spread — may not sound significant, and Americans are highly vaccinated against polio, meaning most people are protected from paralysis. According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 92% of children in the United States have received polio inoculations by age 2.
Comments / 0