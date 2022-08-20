Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Americans are highly vaccinated against polio. Here’s why it could still spread
So far, there’s been just one recent case of polio in the United States, which paralyzed a young adult in Rockland County, New York. One case — and evidence in sewage of more spread — may not sound significant, and Americans are highly vaccinated against polio, meaning most people are protected from paralysis. According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 92% of children in the United States have received polio inoculations by age 2.
KEYT
Moderna, Pfizer seek FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 vaccines; shots could be available next month
Moderna submitted its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its updated Covid-19 vaccine booster for use in people age 18 and older, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. The move came one day after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their application...
Health Care — House panel shows Trump pressure on FDA
This is what space sounds like. Or at least the sound a supermassive black hole makes. It’s cool, in a terrifying kind of way. Today in health news, a House panel report details the pressure put on the FDA by the Trump administration to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine and speed up authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in time for the 2020 election.
Comments / 0