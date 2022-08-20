Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31
Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals
Turning a corner in one of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods often leads to grey walls, matching the skies of one of the country’s gloomiest cities. The local art scene has stepped in to bring color and vibrance to the landscape, with murals awash in contrasting bright colors and animals, like Pittsburgh artist Baron Batch’s butterfly paintings and the elephant murals in the South Side.
This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest
The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit
Neighborhood advocacy groups have joined a legal battle over an inclusionary zoning law that could shape future housing policies in Pittsburgh and across the country. The underlying suit began more than three months ago, when the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, a nonprofit with a mission “to promote homeownership and the improvement of the residential building industry in Western Pennsylvania,” sued the city for approving an expansion to its existing inclusionary overlay zone so that it now includes Bloomfield and Polish Hill, in addition to Lawrenceville.
North Versailles shoe repair shop to close after six decades
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — It's the end of an era in North Versailles. After six decades, Valley Shoe Repair in the Great Valley Shopping Center is closing. Watch the report from North Versailles: Click the video above. But it's not just the loss of an essential business impacting the...
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
2 new restaurants ready to open in the Pittsburgh area
There are so many restaurant choices in the Pittsburgh area, it’s almost overwhelming at times. I’m here with some “bad” news then — there will soon be two more to add to the list. While they are both located in places that aren’t technically the city proper, these two new eateries are opening in neighborhoods that are either already hot or up-and-coming.
Filmmakers bring tiny house documentary to Pittsburgh
Fans of DIY and home makeover shows may recognize the name Derek "Deek" Diedricksen. The Massachusetts-based author and designer delighted viewers as the host of the HGTV show Tiny House Builders, and he has built a following as an expert in micro-structures like treehouses. He will continue to advocate for living small with the debut of The Box Truck Film: Building A Reuseful Home, a documentary he made with filmmaker Alex Eaves.
In brief: Monroeville happenings for week of Aug. 22, 2022
The International Women’s Club will start its 2022-23 year on Sept. 9 at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. as a “welcome back” and chance for members to get together after the restrictions caused by covid-19. All members are requested to bring a dish to serve.
Pittsburgh moves to correct error that left Murray Hill Avenue homes out of historic district
In 2000, Squirrel Hill’s Murray Hill Avenue — with its Belgian block roadway and Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and shingle-style houses — was designated as a historic district by the city. Twenty-two years later, it remains the neighborhood’s only historic district. But city planners have found...
Acrisure Stadium Kickoff and Rib Fest 2022: Schedule, details announced
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a full schedule and details on this year’s Kickoff and Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium. The event will take place Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1–5 at both Acrisure Stadium and Stage AE. Here’s the complete schedule:. Thursday – Sept....
Where to eat, shop, and hit the town cheap with Pittsburgh-area student discounts
Being a college student is hard enough. Loans, textbooks, and stress all take a mental and financial toll. To help college students save and take a break from it all, Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of some of the best discounts in town at restaurants, stores, theaters, and more. Pro tip: In addition to this list, make sure that you also talk to your university, look for back-to-school offers and clearance items, and always ask a local or national business if they have student discounts.
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — On Tuesday, dive crews were at the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the report of a car in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club came in at 3:02 p.m. According to the Oakmont Borough Police...
Tony Norman: Robert Wideman wants to share his story of redemption
“Yo, Faruq,” a man in a passing car shouted before beeping his horn as Robert “Robby” Wideman crossed Baum Boulevard. At 71, Wideman, who was also known as Faruq during his 44 years in prison, cuts a dapper figure who retains the angularity of his youth, if not the confident jaunt of the early decades of his “lost years.”
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Bandit
Bandit will steal your heart! A good Samaritan found him as a stray and brought him to the shelter. He was adopted and returned when the home was not a good fit. While he likes chasing a ball and exploring our play yards, he adores cuddling and butt scratches, too. He has good leash manners and enjoys long walks.
This Hits Different, Episode 50: Aliquippa’s Anderson overcoming shooting, inspiring teammates
In today’s episode of This Hits Different, Shelby Cassesse tells the story of a Sunny Anderson, who is still recovering from a gun shot wound suffered last year, and is inspiring teammates with his mission to get back on the field this season.
Parkway East billboard features faces of people killed by fentanyl to raise awareness about drug's danger
A billboard along the Parkway East a few miles east of Pittsburgh shows the faces of 92 people with a tragic connection. All of them died of fentanyl poisoning. “The fentanyl crisis is only getting worse in our country, and it’s not getting the coverage it needs to educate people, to warn parents and families,” said Adrienne Sautter, co-founder of the Ohio-based nonprofit 4 Them We Fight.
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28
Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six. Fri., Aug. 26. 7 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. wyep.org. Two weeks ago, alt-country band Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six released A Rose Among the Thorns, a collection of gospel covers reworked over the last 10 years with Getkin’s gospel choir at the Mosaic Community Church. The LP is not entirely covers, however. Getkin co-wrote the swelling tune “I Want to Be a Witness” with Jon Bindley of local country folk band Bindley Hardware Co. Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six celebrate the release during the Music on the Mon concert series, where they will be joined by Molly Alphabet, Kenny Stockard, and Steeltown Sweetboy.
Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig
In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
Britsburgh festival returning to Pittsburgh next month
PITTSBURGH — You can get a little taste of Britain right here in Pittsburgh with the return of Britsburgh!. The event will run Monday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 11 with events all over the city. The annual celebration is put on by the British-American Connections Pittsburgh nonprofit group.
