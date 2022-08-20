Smoke spews from vacant downtown warehouse fire

ST. LOUIS — First responders are on scene at a fire on 19th and North Market involving a vacant three-story warehouse.

Firefighters are on the scene using tools to help control the fire; They have four firefighters on ladders spraying, the firetrucks are equipped with high-powered deck guns to help control the flames, and two heavy-duty firefighting hoses.

The fire is heavy on the second and third floors and there is a lot of smoke filling the sky.

The video is provided via St. Louis Fire Department Twitter

