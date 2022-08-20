ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Smoke spews from vacant downtown warehouse fire

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — First responders are on scene at a fire on 19th and North Market involving a vacant three-story warehouse.

Firefighters are on the scene using tools to help control the fire; They have four firefighters on ladders spraying, the firetrucks are equipped with high-powered deck guns to help control the flames, and two heavy-duty firefighting hoses.

The fire is heavy on the second and third floors and there is a lot of smoke filling the sky.

The video is provided via St. Louis Fire Department Twitter

FOX 2

Fire at vacant building in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vacant one-story brick building in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis was on fire Tuesday morning. The fire started at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Davison Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department reported the fire was in the basement and the first floor. The fire was […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
stlouiscnr.com

Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Metro East Pizza Hut Employee Quits by Robbing Store

No one out-pizzas the hut, though a former Pizza Hut employee in the Metro East is certainly giving it a try. During the evening shift on Sunday, an employee of the Pizza Hut in Cahokia Heights stole all the money from the restaurant's registers and safe before walking off the job.
CAHOKIA, IL
KMOV

Local brazen shoplifting spree part of national crime trend

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 34-year-old George Lampley and his 28-year-old sister, Lucretia Lampley, with 22 counts of stealing. They’re accused of stealing televisions, laptops, other electronics and clothes over a 10-month period in Brentwood and Maplewood. Major Jim McIntyre is with...
BRENTWOOD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Clueless Website Disses St. Louis Barbecue Scene

Another day, another click bait-y article on a virtually unknown website downplaying the St. Louis food scene. This time, the offender is Clever, a real estate site that matches buyers and sellers with agents (in other words, not a food website); the subject is barbecue, a sacrosanct St. Louis culinary institution that anyone born within one hundred miles of the arch is bound by duty to defend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
