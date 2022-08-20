Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Twins' Aaron Sanchez removed prematurely vs. Astros after bench-clearing incident triggers mound visit rule
Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez was involved in an unusual sequence during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros that resulted in him being removed prematurely because of Major League Baseball's rules on mound visits. The scene went down to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Sanchez threw an inside...
CBS Sports
Mets push back Jacob deGrom's next start, and the star righty won't face Yankees in Subway Series
New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will not start on Tuesday against the Yankees as he was originally expected to do. Instead, the Mets announced that Taijuan Walker will get the nod on Tuesday while deGrom will slot in against the Colorado Rockies on either Thursday or Friday, according to the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
CBS Sports
Rockies' German Marquez: Pounded for six runs
Marquez gave up six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings in a 7-6 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Marquez got off to a rough start, giving up two home runs in the first...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora said Pham (back) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The 34-year-old left Tuesday's contest with lower-back spasms and will miss at least one game. Xander Bogaerts also exited the contest with back spasms and won't be available Wednesday, so Boston is likely to make a roster move to add a position player. Pham also sat out Saturday's contest with a back issue, and the Red Sox may be more cautious with the injury this time around.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Aggravates calf issue
Moustakas was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Phillies with a left calf injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 33-year-old returned from a left calf strain last week, and he may have aggravated the injury Tuesday after going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Manager David Bell said Moustakas was feeling good after the contest, so it's possible the veteran is only dealing with a cramp.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Falls just short of quality start
Montas didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six. It was the right-hander's best performance yet since being dealt by Oakland at the trade deadline, although Montas is still looking for his first win and first quality start in pinstripes. In four starts since joining the Yankees, the 29-year-old has a 7.32 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB through 19.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Cleared of structural damage
Dominguez underwent an MRI on Monday that cleared him of any structural damage to his right arm, verifying his earlier diagnosis of right triceps tendinitis, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. With the hard-throwing right-hander having been cleared of a significant injury, he'll set his sights on returning from the 15-day...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Suffers ribcage injury
Brosseau left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to right rib cage discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He struck out in his lone at-bat before departing. Brosseau appeared to be in pain on a couple of his swings early on, and was spotted grabbing his side on his way back to the dugout. Luis Urias replaced Brosseau at third base.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Castillo: Joining big-league club
Castillo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 due to numerous injuries but will join the Friars on Tuesday with Yu Darvish placed on the paternity list. Castillo has a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 34.2 innings with El Paso this year.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
CBS Sports
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Facing multi-week absence
Astros general manager James Click said Sunday that he expects Diaz (groin) to miss "a few weeks," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Click's comments would seem to imply that Diaz, who was placed on the 10-day injured list last Wednesday, won't be ready to go when first eligible to rejoin the Astros this weekend. While Diaz is on the shelf, Yordan Alvarez is expected to pick up more work in left field, which will open up more frequent starts at designated hitter for trade-deadline pickup Trey Mancini.
CBS Sports
Giants' J.D. Davis: Heads to bench
Davis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davis has produced a .961 OPS since being acquired from the Mets on Aug. 2, but he may have to settle for a part-time role now that the Giants have recently returned all of their key position players from the injured list. The righty-hitting Davis should be a fixture in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but his opportunities against right-handers may be more spotty.
