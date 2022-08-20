ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting

By News Radio 1080 Krld
 4 days ago

DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of Theo Stith in his home.

Subjects who were taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder include 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier Dixon of Dallas, and 23-year-old Calap Williams of Arlington. All are being held on individual bonds of $1 million.

Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill remains at large.

Authorities found Stith’s body at his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. July 15, when officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police also found suspect Xavier Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg on the ground just outside of the victim’s residence.

Officers administered emergency first aid before DeSoto Fire Department paramedics treated and transported Dixon to a local hospital for his injury.

Anyone with information about Blacknell’s whereabouts are asked to contact the detectives working this investigation at 469-658-3050 or contact DeSoto’s non-emergency number at 972-223-6111.

IN THIS ARTICLE
