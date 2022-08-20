Read full article on original website
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date Announced
If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Series Adaptation Scrapped as Jennifer Garner Exits
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
Harry Styles Wrote the Creepy Song Featured in 'Don't Worry Darling'
In Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, the mysterious trailers and posters have provided us an alluring, yet disturbing, glimpse at what's to expect from the actress and director's sophomore feature film. Starring Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, pop-star-turned-actor Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, the retro aesthetic and exciting cast have hooked fans since the first haunting teaser trailer. With each new promotional addition, the charm and elegance seems to be quickly unraveling, and yet the same crooning lullaby backs each one. According to an interview with Variety, Wilde revealed that singer and songwriter Styles contributed a creepy original song to the film, and that the song is performed by Pugh.
'Andor': Who Is Mon Mothma? The Unsung Hero of the Rebellion, Explained
The first live-action Star Wars spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, told a pivotal tale about an early action of heroism within the Rebel Alliance’s war against the Galactic Empire. The opening crawl of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope discusses the Alliance’s “first major victory,” but Rogue One finally shows it on screen. However, the journey to get to the heist of the Death Star plans wasn’t an easy one. The Rebel Alliance had to evolve before it could assemble into a fighting force that could threaten the Imperial Army.
Walter Hill's 'Dead for a Dollar' Poster Teases Brooding Western Starring Christoph Waltz [EXCLUSIVE]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal a brand-new poster for Dead for a Dollar, the upcoming Western film by the director of the pilot groundbreaking neo-western series Deadwood. The film is set to premiere during the 2022 Venice International Film Festival that is taking place at the end of August and into early September, at which he will also be honored for his life's work and will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. It was also announced that the film will open in theaters on September 30, 2022.
'A Thousand Blows' Boxing Series Reunites Steven Knight and Stephen Graham
Disney+ is gearing up to offer a U.K. original series from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight. The new series which has a working title of A Thousand Blows will see Knight team up with another Peaky Blinders alum in Stephen Graham. If the period drama Knight is most famous for is anything to go by, A Thousand Blows will certainly make for an excellent watch.
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Promises a Bloody Civil War for the Iron Throne
Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.
'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film
It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
John Carpenter, Clive Barker, and Roger Corman Planned the Ultimate Horror Movie Over Dinner
“In April 1990, six fevered imaginations from the world of fear gathered for drinks at the Horror Café,” intones the voiceover for Brit TV curio Horror Café, immediately after an opening title sequence that suggests an episode of Masterchef for cannibals. What follows is even better: a fascinating look into the minds of some of the most influential names in horror at the time. It might be a round-table talkfest that ultimately doesn’t achieve its aim – devising the “ultimate horror movie for the end of the millennium” – but with guests this interesting, who cares? Let’s look at what’s on the menu in the Horror Café.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Early Reactions Call It a Breathtaking Spectacle
An eagle told us that the early reviews are in, and as we gear up to return to Middle-Earth, we now know what to expect to find once we finally press play on the first two episodes of Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power – or watch them on the big screen, as some people will. The prequel series centers around Middle-Earth’s Second Age, meaning that the story is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The show will chronicle the rise of Sauron and the early life of some fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).
'Halloween Ends' Poster Puts Mortal Enemies at Odds for the Last Time
Along with having a handful of stellar original releases, this year has seen the return of horror icons like Ghostface and Esther. However, this October is also marking the conclusion of two genre legends’ battle in Halloween Ends. Laurie Strode and Micheal Myers will face off one final time on October 14 in both theaters and on Peacock. Coming off the announcement of this finale’s hybrid release, Universal Pictures has released a new poster that sees the two enemies side-by-side.
'Beautiful Disaster' Trailer Shows Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner in a Complicated Romance
You meet someone and you know instantly, that this is one I should avoid. However, either by one’s own curiosity or the persistence shown by the other individual, you don’t avoid but engage. This is the premise upon which the new trailer for Beautiful Disaster is based. The under-a-minute teaser trailer released by Voltage Pictures introduces us to Travis and Abby portrayed by Dylan Sprouse (After We Collided) and Virginia Gardner (Runaways).
Watch Tom Cruise Coordinate Aerial Stunts in New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Featurette
It’s no secret that Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest hits to fly into theaters over the summer. The decades-in-the-making sequel drew in audiences all around the globe, snatching up and destroying previously set box office records since it dropped in theaters back in May. Three months later, the film is still picking up speed as it heads to small screen viewing on platforms like digital, Vudu, and Prime Video. To celebrate the feature’s arrival to at-home theaters, Fandango released a featurette that shows how the action packed, high octane scenes were orchestrated by the one and only Tom Cruise.
‘Fast X’ Star Jason Momoa Is Having the Time of His Life Playing the Villain
Everyone appreciates a change of scenery from time to time and for actor Jason Momoa that change comes in the form of his villainous role in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Having played the hero across many of his previous works, Momoa is enjoying the thrill of being the guy that everyone else hates.
Eric Kripke Shares Script Image for 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode 1 as Filming Begins
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
