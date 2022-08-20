Sedgwick County has confirmed its results of a recount of votes from the August 2nd primary election on a ballot question dealing with abortion access. The results of the recount confirmed the rejection by Kansas voters of the proposed amendment, which would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. The recount ended with eight additional yes votes and 49 fewer no votes, but the proposal was rejected statewide by 59 to 41 percent, a margin of about 165,000 votes.

