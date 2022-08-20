Read full article on original website
Related
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Secretary of State says vote recount shows no systemic fraud
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released the results Monday of a recount that was conducted for two races and a ballot question from the August 2nd primary election, and he said the results show there is no systemic fraud in the state’s election process. The recounts were requested...
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County completes recount of votes on August 2nd ballot question
Sedgwick County has confirmed its results of a recount of votes from the August 2nd primary election on a ballot question dealing with abortion access. The results of the recount confirmed the rejection by Kansas voters of the proposed amendment, which would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. The recount ended with eight additional yes votes and 49 fewer no votes, but the proposal was rejected statewide by 59 to 41 percent, a margin of about 165,000 votes.
Comments / 0