MDBurton
3d ago
I loved going there with my parents! My dad was an artist so we always enjoyed shopping, and relaxing on the Brandywine!!
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
chestercounty.com
Unionville Community Fair celebrates its 98th year
Come to the Unionville Community Fair to see the largest display of local agriculture, agribusiness, and handicrafts in southeastern Chester County. Celebrating its 98th year, the fair judges more than 500 categories for ribbons and cash prizes. An exciting BMX Show will join past fair favorites such as the Ghosts of Chester County Haunted Tent, Giggles & Grins, a STEM tent, live music in the Beer & Wine Garden, a 5k Walk/Run, Cow Pie Bingo, and more. The fair will be held Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at 113 E. Street Road in Kennett Square. Visit www.ucfair.org for more information.
The Juice Joint brings fresh food and drink options to Wilmington's Riverfront
At The Juice Joint in Wilmington, owner Lanice Wilson has created a laid-back vibe at her stay-all-day cafe with fresh juices created in healthy fruit and veggie combinations.
15th annual Boyertown Oktoberfest to feature beer, food, music and entertainment
Building a Better Boyertown has announced its 15th Annual Oktoberfest will take place in the Town Center Parking Lot in Boyertown on Friday, September 23rd from 6:00-10:00pm and Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am-10:00pm (rain date: Sunday, September 25th). Participants will enjoy a family-friendly, German and fall-themed event, including beer, delicious...
Win Passes to the Firefly Music Festival All This Week on 94.5 PST
The Firefly Music Festival is back, and this year's lineup looks absolutely incredible. 94.5 PST wants to send you and your bestie to ALL FOUR Days of this incredible festival... for free. The Firefly Music Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 22. It runs through Sunday, September 25 at the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Blue Hen Car Wash sold
Blue Hen Car Wash has been sold to the Wills Group’s Splash In. Blue Hen has locations in Newark and north Wilmington. Blue Hen is a two-site express car wash brand in Delaware founded in 2013 by owner and operator Jack Quinn. Splash In has 48 rollover car washes and one express car wash across the Mid-Atlantic region.”
Chester County Home to One of the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places
Chester County’s efforts to preserve its past have resulted in a wealth of history that visitors and residents can steep themselves in. However, one particular community has been nationally recognized for its stewardship in maintaining and protecting sites of deep significance. John Harrington assembled a list of the 50...
chestercounty.com
Penndel Bridge installed at White Clay Creek Preserve
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), a non-profit organization with a mission to protect Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, partnered with the Friends of White Clay Creek Preserve, to announce the installation of the Penndel Bridge in the White Clay Creek Preserve. The 3,212-acre White Clay Creek Preserve...
Uptown! Prepares for Inspiring Theatre Season Under New Artistic Leadership
West Chester’s Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up for its first ever self-produced theatre season, and under the company’s leadership of first ever Artistic Director Carmen Khan. This historic first season of professional theatre in downtown West Chester begins with William Gibson’s joyful play, The...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
billypenn.com
The ‘Flavored by Philly’ potato chip winner is an ode to the city’s best sandwiches
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Chester County chip company Herr’s has announced the winner of its “Flavored by Philly” competition, which sourced ideas for local-themed flavors from regular folks. In mid-June, Herr’s picked three finalists out of the 6,200 entries “made by...
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program
West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer. As soon as they saw each other for...
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention
In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
WMDT.com
Brandyvine Valley SPCA fly in 88 dogs from Louisiana for adoption on Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- 88 dogs today are on their way to a new home thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs arrived by plane this morning from Louisiana to Coastal Airport in Georgetown, as part of the Wings of Hope initiative. The dogs will head to 3 campuses in Delaware...
phillyyimby.com
Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN
(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
WDEL 1150AM
DuPont expanding semiconductor-related facility in Delaware
DuPont is making a $50 million expansion near Newark for its semiconductor-related business. DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, looked around for a new site, ultimately deciding to expand its existing operation in Glasgow. The facility produces materials essential for the production of semiconductors. About...
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarebusinessnow.com
DuPont gets OK for $1.6 million grant for $50 million Glasgow plant
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, chose Glasgow, as the site of a $50 million expansion. The Delaware Council on Development Finance approved DuPont’s application Monday morning. The state’s Strategic Fund will provide a grant of nearly $1.6 million. The grant is based on DuPont reaching employment goals.
Learning Collab, school boards make joint meeting public
The joint meeting of the Red Clay, Brandywine and Christina school districts to discuss concerns about the Wilmington Learning Collaborative will be public. The meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House at 1218 B St. in Wilmington. All three district boards have pushed off ratifying or refusing the 16-page draft agreement they received ... Read More
