ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 1

MDBurton
3d ago

I loved going there with my parents! My dad was an artist so we always enjoyed shopping, and relaxing on the Brandywine!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestercounty.com

Unionville Community Fair celebrates its 98th year

Come to the Unionville Community Fair to see the largest display of local agriculture, agribusiness, and handicrafts in southeastern Chester County. Celebrating its 98th year, the fair judges more than 500 categories for ribbons and cash prizes. An exciting BMX Show will join past fair favorites such as the Ghosts of Chester County Haunted Tent, Giggles & Grins, a STEM tent, live music in the Beer & Wine Garden, a 5k Walk/Run, Cow Pie Bingo, and more. The fair will be held Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at 113 E. Street Road in Kennett Square. Visit www.ucfair.org for more information.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Society
delawarebusinessnow.com

Blue Hen Car Wash sold

Blue Hen Car Wash has been sold to the Wills Group’s Splash In. Blue Hen has locations in Newark and north Wilmington. Blue Hen is a two-site express car wash brand in Delaware founded in 2013 by owner and operator Jack Quinn. Splash In has 48 rollover car washes and one express car wash across the Mid-Atlantic region.”
NEWARK, DE
chestercounty.com

Penndel Bridge installed at White Clay Creek Preserve

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), a non-profit organization with a mission to protect Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, partnered with the Friends of White Clay Creek Preserve, to announce the installation of the Penndel Bridge in the White Clay Creek Preserve. The 3,212-acre White Clay Creek Preserve...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art#Localevent#Brandywine#Labor Day#Soul Food#Holiday Gifts#Bbq
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN

(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

DuPont expanding semiconductor-related facility in Delaware

DuPont is making a $50 million expansion near Newark for its semiconductor-related business. DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, looked around for a new site, ultimately deciding to expand its existing operation in Glasgow. The facility produces materials essential for the production of semiconductors. About...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award

DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

DuPont gets OK for $1.6 million grant for $50 million Glasgow plant

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, chose Glasgow, as the site of a $50 million expansion. The Delaware Council on Development Finance approved DuPont’s application Monday morning. The state’s Strategic Fund will provide a grant of nearly $1.6 million. The grant is based on DuPont reaching employment goals.
GLASGOW, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Learning Collab, school boards make joint meeting public

The  joint meeting of the Red Clay, Brandywine and Christina school districts to discuss concerns about the Wilmington Learning Collaborative will be public.  The meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House at 1218 B St. in Wilmington.  All three district boards have pushed off ratifying or refusing the 16-page draft agreement they received ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy