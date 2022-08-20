ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public invited to attend Rhythm Walk and Health Fair

By Corinne Moore
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the organization is hosting the Rhythm Walk and Health Fair to celebrate the two decades of service.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, located at 1200 M.L.K. Jr St. SE .

It will include a walk that signifies the next steps the organization and community must take toward health equity. After the walk, the public can enjoy music, a health fair and a free catered lunch.

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and mammograms unit.

For more information, visit the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute’s Facebook page .

