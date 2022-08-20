Full fight video: Mike Perry successfully debuts in BKFC in all-out war vs. Julian Lane

Mike Perry’s introduction to the bareknuckle boxing world was as advertised.

The former UFC star made his debut for BKFC earlier this year at KnuckleMania 2 against TUF standout Julian Lane. It was an action-packed fight that had both fighters battered at the end of the contest. In the end, Perry won by unanimous decision.

Above, you can relive Perry’s debut for BKFC.

Perry is set to return to the ring this Saturday in the main event of BKFC 27 in London. He welcomes Bellator star Michael Page to the bareknuckle boxing world.

Perry was last seen in action when he defeated Lane back in February. Perry is most famous for his stint in the UFC where he competed from 2016 to 2021, fighting notables such as Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, Paul Felder, and others.

Meanwhile, MVP is coming off a split decision loss to Logan Storley in an interim title fight at Bellator 281. The defeat snapped a six-fight winning streak for the 35-year-old. The bout against Perry marks Page’s first fight in bareknuckle boxing.