southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS LABELED A ‘FAVORITE’ AND THE ‘BEST’ BY SOUTH FLORIDA READERS
August 23, 2022 – Broward Health Coral Springs was named the Best Hospital, Best Emergency Care Department and Best Women’s Maternity Hospital by the readers of Our City Magazine, in the publication’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. 2022 is the fourth consecutive year the hospital was voted Best Hospital.
sflcn.com
South Florida’s Reggae Radio Personality, JAMUSA Celebrates 60 Years In The Business
SOUTH FLORIDA – Denver “JAMUSA” Silvera has ‘rammed’ many a dance as a sound system selector. He still gets a thrill, 60 years after making his debut in his native Jamaica. A pioneer of South Florida’s reggae scene, the jocular JAMUSA celebrates six decades in...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
sflcn.com
Power Game II – A Reggae Musical Scheduled for Lauderhill Performing Arts Center
LAUDERHILL – Power Game II — A Reggae Musical: Believe, a gender-driven production written by Jamaican Ettosi Brooks, shows September 10 at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. It is the sequel to Power Game — A Reggae Musical, which had one show in 2020 at the African-American Research Library...
flkeysnews.com
Noise from posh Miami restaurant annoys neighbors. But the $633 crab dinner was delish
The exclusive new Klaw restaurant is receiving rave reviews for its tasty crustaceans and bayfront setting. The high-priced King Crab flown in live from Norway’s Barents Sea is prepared inside the beautifully renovated 93-year-old Miami Women’s Club building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. They are kept in tanks that diners can view before servers skillfully scissor open their cooked shells at your table.
‘Euphoria’ star Nika King joins forces with chef mom for Fort Lauderdale venture
Nika King — who plays the mother of Zendaya’s troubled character in the pretend world of HBO’s hit series “Euphoria” — is teaming up with her actual mom in the real world for an incubator kitchen. When Blue Tree Café opens in Fort Lauderdale, expected to happen in September or October as a takeout/delivery-only restaurant, the two want to also use their expansive new kitchen as a launching pad ...
NBC Miami
WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
South Florida is giving a final farewell to Miami-Dade Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty last week. A memorial service was being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The public is invited to attend, and doors opened at 8 a.m.
NBC Miami
30 Years After Andrew, Eerie Parallels Between '92 and '22 Hurricane Seasons: Morales
For long-time Miamians, there’s a Before Andrew and an After Andrew. With winds of 165 mph gusting to 200 mph, the small eye of the Category 5 hurricane tore through southern Miami-Dade County in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, August 24, 1992. It flattened entire communities and killed dozens.
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
secretmiami.com
This Immersive Dining Experience In Fort Lauderdale Will Transport You To Europe Without Booking A Flight
Some foods are worth traveling for and that includes Europe’s most delicious destinations. In this case, however, you’d only have to drive about an hour away from Miami if you’re looking to experience some of its different cuisines and famous landmarks without traveling overseas. Located inside Fort...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: BBQ & Craft Co., Fogo de Chão, and Los Buenos
Miami's latest round of openings includes a second location of BBQ & Craft Company at the Lincoln Eatery, the grand opening of Los Buenos at the Doral Yard, and Fogo de Chão in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. BBQ &...
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
calleochonews.com
2 incredible August events in Miami you don't want to miss
Discover Afro-Caribbean dance and celebrate the last month of Summer events in Miami to the fullest. Beach time, warm weather, and a ton of entertaining events and activities are all hallmarks of August, popularly known as the month of events in Miami Beach & Greater Miami. The city is less...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay, 10-Year-Old Boy Loses Part of Leg in Shark Attack
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay. For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon.
pointpubs.com
Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved
Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
NBC Miami
‘Our Hearts Are Aching': Emotional Funeral Held for Slain Miami-Dade Detective
A Miami-Dade Police detective killed in the line of duty was remembered as a hard-working and brave member of the department at an emotional funeral service Wednesday. Hundreds of fellow officers, local leaders and members of the public joined family members for the memorial service for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins.
NBC Miami
Audio Reveals Teen's 911 Call in Threat Hoax at High School in Coral Springs
J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs was sent into a panic in late February when a call came to 911. "Hello, I go to Taravella High School and I believe a student has a form of weapon, like a gun, on campus," the 911 caller said in audio exclusively obtained Monday by NBC 6 Investigators.
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
tamaractalk.com
KC’s Wing House and Sports Lounge Has Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 18 for KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge, where the owner hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. North Lauderdale elected officials attending included Mayor Ana Ziade, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, and Commissioners Lorenzo...
