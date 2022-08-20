ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
flkeysnews.com

Noise from posh Miami restaurant annoys neighbors. But the $633 crab dinner was delish

The exclusive new Klaw restaurant is receiving rave reviews for its tasty crustaceans and bayfront setting. The high-priced King Crab flown in live from Norway’s Barents Sea is prepared inside the beautifully renovated 93-year-old Miami Women’s Club building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. They are kept in tanks that diners can view before servers skillfully scissor open their cooked shells at your table.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Euphoria’ star Nika King joins forces with chef mom for Fort Lauderdale venture

Nika King — who plays the mother of Zendaya’s troubled character in the pretend world of HBO’s hit series “Euphoria” — is teaming up with her actual mom in the real world for an incubator kitchen. When Blue Tree Café opens in Fort Lauderdale, expected to happen in September or October as a takeout/delivery-only restaurant, the two want to also use their expansive new kitchen as a launching pad ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

South Florida is giving a final farewell to Miami-Dade Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty last week. A memorial service was being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The public is invited to attend, and doors opened at 8 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
NBC Miami

Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen

A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
MIRAMAR, FL
calleochonews.com

2 incredible August events in Miami you don't want to miss

Discover Afro-Caribbean dance and celebrate the last month of Summer events in Miami to the fullest. Beach time, warm weather, and a ton of entertaining events and activities are all hallmarks of August, popularly known as the month of events in Miami Beach & Greater Miami. The city is less...
MIAMI, FL
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘Our Hearts Are Aching': Emotional Funeral Held for Slain Miami-Dade Detective

A Miami-Dade Police detective killed in the line of duty was remembered as a hard-working and brave member of the department at an emotional funeral service Wednesday. Hundreds of fellow officers, local leaders and members of the public joined family members for the memorial service for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

KC’s Wing House and Sports Lounge Has Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 18 for KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge, where the owner hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. North Lauderdale elected officials attending included Mayor Ana Ziade, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, and Commissioners Lorenzo...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

