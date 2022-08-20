ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What

The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon.
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns

Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound.
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology.
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect

With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment.
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?

Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought.
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?

EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rocketed Higher Wednesday Morning

Bed Bath & Beyond may have found a lender to address its liquidity issues.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Pfizer's profitable COVID-19 portfolio is helping it plan for the future. Medtronic's stable business should help it navigate the obstacles it faces. Both of these healthcare leaders are also great dividend-paying companies.
Helium Crypto Soars as Investors Expect Big Announcements in September

Helium has piqued the interest of many momentum traders today, with a rather impressive intraday surge of 15%. This move comes on anticipation of potential announcements during a Sept. 20 event in New York. With little in the way of substantial catalysts, token appears likely to trade in a higher-volatility...
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday

Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance.
Why Citi Trends Stock Cratered 18% Today

Citi Trends missed analyst forecasts for sales and earnings this morning. Worse than that, analysts had forecast a small profit -- but Citi Trends reported a loss. The company could still end up reporting a profit through the end of this year.
What Investors Are Watching With Ethereum, as This Token Pushes Higher Today

Most of the remaining testnet merges have happened, paving the way for the final "merge" next month. Expectations are that, based on a TTD of 58750000000000000000000, this merge will happen sometime on Sept. 15-16. It appears the market is taking a mostly excited and slightly apprehensive view of this major upgrade.
Why ScanSource Stock Crashed 20% This Morning

ScanSource announced last night that it missed on earnings. Sales and profit margins were up, but guidance and free cash flow were down -- big time.
3 Oil Stocks Still Minting Cash at $90 Oil

Diamondback Energy expects to produce a prodigious amount of free cash flow this year. Devon Energy thinks it will produce more free cash than its initial forecast thanks to higher-than-anticipated oil prices. EOG Resources is using its oil-fueled cash flows to pay dividends.
Why ChargePoint Stock Is Zooming Higher Ahead of Earnings

A couple of analysts have raised their price targets on ChargePoint Holdings stock. They expect the EV charging company to beat estimates when it reports its fiscal Q2 numbers next week.
Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped This Morning

Oil prices fell this morning and that could help cruise lines. Student loan forgiveness could give people more money. The debt hanging over these companies is still a big concern for investors.
