KNOE TV8
Monroe bail bondsman arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.
Monroe man arrested after dragging officer with a vehicle during police chase, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sherif’s Office were called for assistance on the 200 block of Thelma Street due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that an officer of the Richwood Police Department was injured […]
