MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.

MONROE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO