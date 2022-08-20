ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
DULUTH, MN
Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
DULUTH, MN
Summer’s Not Over! Duluth’s Bridgeman’s Restaurant Unveils 4 New Mega Malts

With all the back-to-school business happening across the Northland, and the Minnesota State Fair kicking off Thursday, one could easily fell as though summer is all but over. However, a quick look at the calendar shows that the first day of fall isn't until September 22, so there's really no reason to give up on summer. One Northland business still in summer mode is Bridgeman's.
DULUTH, MN
Charges: Bus driver blew 0.257 while driving 35 boys up to YMCA camp

CARLTON, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls man has been charged with DWI after investigators say that he drove a bus carrying 35 boys, all between the ages of 11 and 14, while drunk on Fireball whisky.The incident happened Sunday morning. Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say that someone flagged a charter bus veering from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35.The bus was transporting the kids from a YMCA group to a Y camp in northern Minnesota, investigators say. Troopers observed the bus drive across a lane of traffic and into the shoulder, and tried to pull the bus over...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to expand its facility on the Iron Range, but they don’t know where to house them. A dentist in Cook wants to hire a dental hygienist, but there’s nothing available nearby where this person can live. A man from Richfield wants to move to Duluth to retire but says the ads for affordable rooms to rent are mostly clickbait.
DULUTH, MN
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake

Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
DULUTH, MN
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
HIBBING, MN
Body of missing Hibbing man located

The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
HIBBING, MN
More chances of rain starting Monday night, increase chances through Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue to finish off the weekend thanks to high pressure sitting directly over the Northland. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as winds will not be coming off the lake. Winds will be from the west at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s with a few towns in Wisconsin falling only to the lower 60s. Fog shouldn’t be a problem this evening mainly due to the winds changing direction away from the lake. Sunny skies will continue to start the last full week of August before more rain arrives later.
MINNESOTA STATE
Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth

A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
DULUTH, MN
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man

HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said. 
HIBBING, MN
Leadership Roles Change as ALLETE Positions for Continued Success

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) today announced several key leadership changes as the company continues to advance its sustainability in action strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005656/en/ Nicole Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
DULUTH, MN

